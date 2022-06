1. The Millington Municipal Planning Commission unanimously approved a Site Plan submitted for construction of a free-standing building designed to house the Margaritas restaurant. Commission members took the action almost a year ago at the regular monthly meeting (July 2021) on a motion offered by Vice Chairman Brett Morgan and seconded by Leanna Dagen. The Margaritas restaurant in Millington is currently located at 6542 Highway 51 North. Its new building was constructed on a 1.26-acre lot in the southeast corner of the intersection of Copper Creek Drive and Creek Mill Road.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO