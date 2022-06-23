ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Supreme Court rules in favor of Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mU0QL_0gK4YjgN00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad.

According to WSB-TV, Michael Wade Nance was convicted of shooting and killing Gagor Balogh, 43, in 2002 when he tried to escape after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan. Nance was sentenced to death row.

Nance sued the Georgia prison system, stating that lethal injection could cause him excruciating pain and that his veins are not strong enough to handle the lethal injection, according to WSB-TV. Nance is hoping that a firing squad would be less painful and faster.

Lethal injection is currently the only option for death row inmates in the state of Georgia, WSB-TV said. The Supreme Court ruled in Nance’s favor on Thursday.

“A death row inmate may attempt to show that a State’s planned method of execution, either on its face or as applied to him, violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan in the majority opinion, obtained by WSB-TV.

The next step will be for Nance and his legal team to challenge Georgia’s method of execution via a civil rights lawsuit, according to WSB-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer believes this may be the tip of the iceberg of legal action to come in Roe v. Wade ruling

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One local constitutional law attorney in Georgia believes this may be the beginning when it comes to lawsuits and court decisions regarding abortion. Channel 2′s Gwinnet County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, went to Gwinnett County and spoke with the attorney who says he doesn’t see things changing for the next couple of decades at least.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Tucker, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Georgia State law professor talks about Supreme Court decision

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In a concurring opinion released today, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the Supreme Court, should “reconsider” its past rulings allowing for access to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages. What’s next? That’s what everyone wants to know. Prof. Anthony Kreis from Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
WHIO Dayton

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank pushing man into lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. Shontover Kirkland had rented two boats on April 25, 2021, and the boats were parked and tied together at Clarks Hill Lake, WRDW reported. A group was on the boats with Kirkland, including best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Wsb Tv#Tucker Federal Savings#The Supreme Court#State#The Eighth Amendment#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

Guns, public safety quickly become key issues in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Public safety and gun legislation rose dramatically to the forefront of Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled a new round of television ads, linking Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to earlier statements seemingly indicating her support of defunding police departments.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Couple Sentenced for Bank Robbery, Other Charges During Two-Week Crime Spree

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Quantavious Cedron Arnold and Ericka Brewster have been sentenced to federal prison for carrying out a two-week crime spree during which they robbed a bank and fled in a car Arnold had stolen at gunpoint just two days earlier.
News19 WLTX

Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Feds seize meth worth more than $4 million at Texas cargo facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a substantial methamphetamine smuggling attempt at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility in Texas. According to a news release, the officers encountered a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico, inside which they discovered 1,200 individually wrapped packages containing suspected meth. The June 17...
TEXAS STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California man had enough fentanyl ‘to kill 12 million people,’ DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Officials in California arrested a man on Wednesday whom they claimed possessed enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, authorities said. Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
accesswdun.com

Georgia Police and Fire Games: Sharpshooters compete in sniper competition

First responders from across Georgia competed Wednesday afternoon in a sniper competition during the 2022 Georgia Police and Fire Games in Gainesville. About 20 competitors were tasked with using their bolt or semi-automatic long-range rifles to hit targets at various distances down range. Investigator Robert Talley with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said competitors could only use 20 rounds and were given a deduction for each miss.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
97K+
Followers
109K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy