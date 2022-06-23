ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Concert to benefit family of NC trooper killed in crash

By Robert Cox
 2 days ago

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – A concert will be held Friday in Rutherford County to benefit the family of Trooper John Horton .

Horton, a 15-year veteran of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, died following a crash during a traffic stop January 3 in Rutherford County.

Horton and the man he had detained during the stop, 25-year-old Dusty Beck, were struck and killed when another responding trooper, Horton’s brother Trooper James Horton, lost control of his vehicle approaching the stop.

The concert will be held at the Foundation Performing Arts Center at Isothermal Community College at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Rutherford County Line and Dirty Grass Soul are performing at the concert.

You can buy tickets by calling 828-286-9990 or click here .

my opinion
2d ago

He had the guy detained already, why the big hurry to the point of losing control of the car? I've never understood this part. Over zealous officer's, the same ones that will get in a high speed chase in a lot of traffic regardless of why the car is running, sometimes just because they can, but putting others lives in danger and it's usually something that can wait for another day. It's like sudden tunnel vision for some of these cops. I know it's his brother and a bad situation but somethings are preventable, and what happened to the guy he had in cuffs? Is he OK? Why was he in cuffs? Entire situation would be nice ...

