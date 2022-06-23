ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Bend man sentenced to 14 years for possessing with intent to distribute meth

By Maura Johnson
Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. – A South Bend man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to...

95.3 MNC

South Bend man, 52, sentenced to 168 months on meth-related charges

A South Bend man was sentenced to 168 months in prison on drug-related charges. Lamonte Powell, 52, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Judge after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Powell will also serve 4 years of supervised release. According to court documents, law enforcement bought...
abc57.com

Operation Blue Heat results in 68 arrests on 171 criminal charges

NORTH-CENTRAL INDIANA -- Nine police departments across north-central Indiana teamed up to stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, the Kokomo Police Department, the Logansport Police Department, the North Manchester Police Department, and the Thorntown Police Department utilized both marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31 in Miami, Howard, Tipton, and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Six people arrested during search in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. – Six people were arrested on Thursday when police executed a search warrant on Wolf Avenue, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 8:32 p.m., officers searched a residence in the 700 block of W. Wolf Avenue. During the search, six people were taken into custody on a...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of hitting four-year-old

ELKHART, Ind. – A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly hit a four-year-old in the face, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 11:52 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Middlebury Street for a battery report. Officers arriving on scene were told the suspect was...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Whiting man gets 180 years for killing woman, 2 teens in ’98

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Lake County man to 180 years in prison for killing a woman and two teenage boys found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a house in northwest Indiana. Fifty-two-year-old James H. Higgason III of Whiting, was sentenced Friday to...
WHITING, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man sentenced to 144 months in prison for violent crimes

A South Bend man received a 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm. According to court documents, it was back in June of 2021 when Arsenio Harrison, 30, robbed a cell phone store in South Bend and attempted to rob a convenience store in Mishawaka.
abc57.com

South Bend sentenced to 12 years for robbery, brandishing firearm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A South Bend man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Arsenio Harrison, 30, was sentenced to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of stalking, pointing a firearm at woman

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested for allegedly stalking and pointing a firearm at a woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lorenzo Harry Henderson was charged with two counts of pointing a firearm at another, two counts of battery, one count of domestic battery, one count of stalking, and one count of criminal mischief.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Plymouth man arrested in Fulton County burglary

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A burglary investigation by the Indiana State Police resulted in the arrest of a 24-yearold Plymouth man recently, according to police. On June 13, a trooper initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that a workshop and office of a Fulton County business at 8230 S. 100 West rural Rochester had allegedly been burglarized, according to state police.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Homicide victim identified in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities in Marshall County have identified the man found on the side of 20th Road W. and S.R. 331 a week ago. The victim is Martez Roberts, 37, of Benton Harbor. Roberts was reported missing on June 10. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Cody Michael Pope, who they say failed to return to the work release center on June 23. Pope is possibly on his way to the Akron, Indiana, area. He...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
hot1047.com

Huh? Iowa Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Shower For HOURS

This has to have been one of the weirdest calls this police department has ever received. I mean, can you imagine? It probably went something like this... 'Uh, yeah, we need your help. We can't get this guy out of the shower.' Police: 'How long's he been in there?' Caller: 'You wouldn't believe it if I told you.'
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Local Indiana State Police troopers honored at annual State Police awards ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony on Friday and some Michiana troopers were honored for their dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and Hoosiers statewide. Senior Trooper Arthur Smith, a ten-year Indiana State Police veteran who primarily patrols Elkhart County, was...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of pointing gun at woman during road rage incident

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman who he said cut him off, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jonathon Allen Dycus, 21, was arrested on the following charges:. Intimidation. Pointing a firearm at another. Driving while suspended.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for June 24, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for June 24, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. David Davis is wanted for Theft and Theft with a Prior Conviction. Eric Kennedy is wanted out of Michigan for...
MICHIANA, MI

