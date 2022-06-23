South Bend man sentenced to 14 years for possessing with intent to distribute meth

NORTH-CENTRAL INDIANA -- Nine police departments across north-central Indiana teamed up to stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, the Kokomo Police Department, the Logansport Police Department, the North Manchester Police Department, and the Thorntown Police Department utilized both marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31 in Miami, Howard, Tipton, and Fulton counties.
Comments / 0