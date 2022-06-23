ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Miss SC contestant honors fallen deputy with ‘Hallelujah Police Tribute’

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Miss South Carolina contestant honored a fallen Spartanburg County deputy with a song during the Miss South Carolina competition Wednesday evening.

Haleigh McSwain, Miss Converse University, sang “ Hallelujah Police Tribute, ” a version of the popular Christian song. She dedicated the song to fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge, his family and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Aldridge was shot and killed during an ambush Tuesday afternoon while responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road.

In the video , McSwain became emotional when held up a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s badge and sang, “you couldn’t be here for your spirit soared to find your place beside the Lord. You gave up flesh and your Savoir renewed you.”

Community honors deputy killed in the line of duty

In McSwain’s Faceboo k post , she said, “As I sang this song tonight, my emotions got to me!” All I kept thinking was, ‘what if this was my father’.”

McSwain’s father is a deputy, but not with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“My heart goes out to the family! I am always here! To the Spartanburg County Sheriffs Department, I am here for you! Thank you to all the men and women who protect and serve!”, McSwain wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for your heroism, thank you for putting your life on the line to protect your community! Your heroism does not go unnoticed! Spartanburg County I’ve got your Six!

To my dad, Thank you for putting your life on the line every single day. Thank you for being an amazing role model, thank you for being my hero! I don’t know what I’d do without you!,” she said in the Facebook post.

McSwain ended her talent with, “I’ve got your six Spartanburg County”.

