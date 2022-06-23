ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC's Lyric Theatre makes delicious return to summer stage with the musical 'Matilda'

By Brandy McDonnell, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

As deliciously subversive and crowd-pleasing as a stolen chocolate cake, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma makes a joyous return to its summer home with its long-awaited staging of the musical "Matilda."

Recently named the "Official Theatre of the State of Oklahoma," Lyric is launching its three-show "Summer at the Civic Center" season with the Oklahoma City professional premiere of the family-friendly smash, with performances continuing through June 26.

Directed by Ashley Wells, the show's timing on stage was impeccable at the June 21 opening-night performance, but it was interesting for multiple offstage reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27s3Qj_0gK4WNxZ00

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic "Matilda" marks the first show for Lyric to stage at Civic Center Music Hall — its longtime summer venue — since it performed the musical “Titanic" in July 2019 . Still, the nonprofit theater had to scramble its cast list 24 hours before opening night due to COVID cases among the actors. Fortunately, the show's understudies and swings performed with aplomb, assuring that "Matilda's" debut was as magical as intended.

Plus, Lyric is performing the title — which was originally scheduled to open the OKC theater's 2020 summer season — at a time of renewed interest: Netflix last week debuted the first trailer for its upcoming movie adaptation of "Matilda the Musical," and the music and lyrics by Tim Minchin are as irresistible as that 85-second preview promises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvBHG_0gK4WNxZ00

Tony-winning title adapts beloved Roald Dahl book

Roald Dahl's 1988 children's novel "Matilda" had already been turned into a popular 1996 movie starring Mara Wilson , Rhea Perlman and actor-director Danny DeVito by the time writer Dennis Kelly adapted the timeless story for the stage.

With direction by Matthew Warchus, "Matilda the Musical" won seven 2012 Olivier Awards — including Best New Musical — for its production on London's West End, plus four 2013 Tony Awards following its debut on Broadway .

The musical's U.S. tour didn't route through OKC, making Lyric's the first professional production to hit town — and a must-see show for local musical theater fans, Dahl devotees and families with middle-grade students, tweens and even teenagers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdqqW_0gK4WNxZ00

What can people expect from the musical 'Matilda?'

Most parents believe their children are special, but Matilda Wormwood — played on opening night by the talented Cassie Magrath, who is sharing the title role with Elaina Dobey — is a bona fide genius with a kind heart, natural leadership skills and a strong sense of justice.

Unfortunately, Matilda's family doesn't appreciate her remarkable gifts; instead, they treat her with cruel disdain. Flighty Mrs. Wormwood (the hilarious Maggie Spicer Brown) is a self-absorbed amateur ballroom dancer who only cares about her flamboyant dance partner Rudolpho (the appropriately bendy and over-the-top Sheridan McMichael ).

Mr. Wormwood (played on opening night by the outstanding Logan Corley) is a scheming, lying, proudly oily-haired used-car salesman who snidely calls Matilda "boy." Matilda's only sibling, Michael (swing Christian Tinajero stepped into Corley's usual role for the June 21 show), is a monosyllabic slug of a teenager.

The girl only finds kindness in her daily jaunts to the local library, where compassionate librarian Mrs. Phelps (the warmly winning Cristela Carrizales ) is a passionate fan of the precocious child's stories, particularly her captivating yarn about a pair of ill-fated husband-and-wife circus performers (Joe Caskey and Emma O'Connor).

Matilda is eager to start school and escape her poisonous family, but her hopes take a hit when she starts at Crunchem Hall, which is ruled by the odious headmistress Trunchbull (charismatic Lyric staple Matthew Alvin Brown, continuing the stage tradition of a man playing the part ), a former Olympian and bloviating bully who literally throws children around and subjects them to handmade torture devices like the "Chokey."

But the girl genius does find comfort and encouragement in the classroom, thanks to her nurturing teacher Miss Honey ( Olivia Yokers ), who is determined to give Matilda a chance to reach her potential despite Trunchbull's toxic policies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxVGF_0gK4WNxZ00

Lyric's 'Matilda' cast excels at both song and dance

With her incredible voice and soothing stage presence, Yokers helps ground the show, even as she's surrounded by an array of outlandish characters. Her chemistry with Cassie's Matilda give the raucous song-and-dance spectacle its emotional center.

Both Matthew Alvin Brown and Maggie Spicer Brown play their outrageous roles to the hilt, hitting all the big notes while going for maximum laughs with every one-liner and pratfall.

Filling in at the last minute for the ailing Andi Dema, Corley was particularly impressive on opening night as the mouthy Mr. Wormwood, who opens the second act with one of the musical's most engaging numbers, "Telly."

But the child stars and young ensemble of the show refused to be upstaged by their grown-up counterparts. They brought boundless energy and vocal prowess to numbers like the catchy "School Song" and the show's terrific signature tune "Revolting Children," while sharply executing Amy Reynolds Reed's dynamic choreography.

Shawntel Black delights as Matilda's bubbly best friend Lavender, while Miller Dick shows off serious star power as their classmate Bruce, who becomes a favorite Trunchbull target after he steals a slice of her personal chocolate cake.

The opening-night performance suffered from a few vexing sound issues, including some particularly ill-timed mic pops. But the behind-the-scenes team — from props designer Courtney Strong and costume designer Jeffrey Meek to hair designer Joanne Weaver and lighting designer Helena Kuukka — pull off some sweet feats for Lyric's anticipated Civic Center return.

Bruce makes a giant cake disappear in a matter of minutes, Trunchbull hauls up a girl by her pigtails and flings her around the theater, and Matilda uses her emerging telekinetic powers to make a foreboding chalk message appear on a blackboard — and it's all convincingly and entertainingly done thanks to the ingenuity of the designers and crew.

And coupled with the cast's skills, Lyric's long-delayed production of the musical "Matilda" boasts plenty of toe-tapping and belly-laughing reasons to get back to the theater.

LYRIC THEATRE'S 'MATILDA'

When : Through June 26.

Where : Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker.

Tickets : https://lyrictheatreokc.com/shows/matilda .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC's Lyric Theatre makes delicious return to summer stage with the musical 'Matilda'

Comments / 0

 

