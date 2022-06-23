ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

3827-3829 N Humboldt

MATC Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article7/1 or 8/1 - $805– 1 BD, 1 BA - Includes Heat - Riverwest / UWM - 3827 N Humboldt - $805-Sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the...

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

 

MATC Times

1525-33 E ROYALL PLACE

Spacious East Side Vintage 2 Bedroom! - 1525-33 E Royall Place is a classic vintage brick building. With the light, natural hardwood flooring, big windows throughout the living and dining rooms providing bountiful natural sunlight and plenty of deep closets, you'll be sure to love your apartment home! These apartments nestle above Red Light Ramen and Ardent while being close to several other award-winning food options and the Lakefront trails!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

235 E. Pittsburgh Avenue

Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ East Exposure, Balcony and Large Center Island! - South Water Works offers 3 unique apartment sites within Milwaukee's Historic Fifth Ward - Oregon, Bridgeview and Building 6. Historic lofts and newly constructed apartments with abundant natural light and modern finishes. We offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands with seating, contemporary lighting, hardwood floors throughout living spaces, over-sized master bath showers with granite surround, spacious walk-in closets, in unit washer and dryer, large windows with panoramic views, and balconies with river and downtown views. South Water Works community amenities include controlled access entry, over-sized passenger elevator, indoor heated parking, storage lockers, bike storage, rooftop terrace with seating areas, club room facility with kitchen, fitness center and business center. Located at the convergence of the 5th and 3rd Wards, South Water Works offers an easy walk to the best amenities in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin such as the lake and river, Milwaukee Public Market, downtown, Broadway Theater Center, festival grounds and Hank Aaron State Trail. Come visit us today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

5324 W. Beloit Rd.

Spacious Remodeled Studio/Efficiency Apartment!! - Studio $700.00/month. Updated classic Milwaukee studio apartment, perfect for a single person, student or couple looking to start out or downsize. On-site laundry helps with saving trips to the laundry mat. Heat, water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. Great neighborhood, within walking distance of Walmart, Target and bus lines.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2570 N Maryland Ave

Carriage Court Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Carriage Court is a pet friendly community located five short blocks from UW-Milwaukee’s campus. The two bedroom, bath and a half includes heat and cooking gas. Carriage Court features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2534 N Prospect Ave

August 1st - $1895 – Huge 3 BR, 1 BA with heat, UWM -2534 N Prospect - Spacious and sunny 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located on the Upper East Side. One block North of Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, close to Oakland Avenue, and a short walk to the Lakefront. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, back porch, and extra storage space. $1895/month, security deposit required, heat included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Decluttering tips for homeowners who are planning to sell

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's real estate is still Booming! As homeowners get their houses ready for the market, they're putting their best photos forward. That means getting rid of the clutter. Tim Lightner is the owner of Two Men and a Truck, the owner of a Milwaukee moving and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4377 N 90th St

Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath - Come explore this spacious 3 bed 1 bath apartment with a second floor balcony! Enjoy a fresh paint job along with both hardwoods and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Storage units and laundry hookups available. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. *Pictures taken from another unit onsite*
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2233 N Summit Ave

Lake Summit - Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Lake Summit is located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! This one bedroom apartment home includes heat and features a king sized bedroom with great views!. Apartment interiors include a galley kitchen with a range and refrigerator, several windows to brighten up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2429 N Murray Ave

9/1 - $945 – 1 Bedroom, 2 Floor Apartment with Heat - Eastside, UWM - 2429 N Murray - Charming 1 bedroom apartment is a two-floor unit. The first floor has refinished hardwood floors, the living room, bathroom, kitchen, and extra closet space. The bedroom is located on the second floor and has carpet and two large closets, including one cedar closet. Heat is included in the rent, and there is access to a shared backyard. Tenants pay all remaining utilities. We will accept up to 2 cats with a one-time non-refundable deposit of $150/cat. Sorry, no dogs. The building is located 1 1/2 blocks north of North Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

524-526 North 66th Street

Spacious 3 BR Upper Wauwatosa Duplex w/ Garage Parking! - This charming 3 bedroom upper duplex has so much character and so much to offer. Minutes away from Colectivo, Balisteri's, Jacobus Park, and Miller Park! Brand new siding, as well as a new deck to enjoy in the upcoming summer months!
WAUWATOSA, WI
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

RENT SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Riverfront 2-Bedroom (Plus Den) Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - RENT SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Enjoy the expansive views in this 2-bedroom plus den, 2-bath, river-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. The spacious layout includes a large den that is ideal for the urban professional seeking to work-from-home. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A taste of Poland in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — What started out as a way to raise money for her home country has become a growing side hustle for Patty Kolodziej, who quickly discovered there was a hunger for her homemade Polish kolaczki cookies and baked paczki doughnuts. Born in Poland, but having immigrated to the...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Komatsu opens $285M Milwaukee campus in Harbor District

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Komatsu CEO from Japan, Hiroyuki Ogawa, attended the opening of Komatsu's $285 million dollar campus that includes a 180,000-square-foot office building and a 430,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. This has been a long time in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Milwaukee Patio for Every Occasion

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. If New England seafood-inspired cuisine, plus a disarming, unparalleled view of Lake Michigan capture your Down East-loving heart… lock down a table on Harbor House’s spacious deck, the next-best thing to being on a sailboat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Black Nite Brawl: Milwaukee’s Place in LGBTQ History

Generally, the most positive outcome of any bar fight is for everything to be settled and forgotten as quickly as possible. This is the story of a bar brawl that couldn’t stay buried because sometimes history is a shameless gossip. A basic version of events, stripped of context and embellishment, goes like this:
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1832 Rawson Avenue 1511 Nicholson Avenue

Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Affordable Smoke Free 1 Bedroom Apartment available, starting at $745.00. includes: Heat, Appliances, Parking spot, Storage Locker, Coin Laundry. **No Dogs Allowed**. Call Lisa to schedule a showing 414-313-1796. View the video below to see a similar apartment. Go to www.bglein.com to apply online or...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Friends fighting for change

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Aviona Escarffullett and Nadia Nwagbaraocha just finished their freshman year at Brown Deer High School. The two friends represented Wisconsin at a national competition this summer and will keep fighting for change in their community. "If you just look at the areas in Milwaukee, it's pretty...
MILWAUKEE, WI

