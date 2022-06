On Saturday, Long Center’s concert lawn was packed for the third annual Pride in Local Music festival. The event featured nine live music performances from Austin-based LGBTQ+ artists and larger out-of-town acts. Attendees also enjoyed the opportunity to peruse an on-site artist’s market and explore free health booths providing STI-testing, sexual health brochures and more. Together, the live music event, different performance acts, educational booths and market culminated in a proud celebration of the queer community and artists that form the heartbeat of Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO