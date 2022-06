On 06/14/2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 6300 block of Courthouse Road for a larceny. On 06/13/2022 at approximately 10:15 a.m., the suspect shown here stole a bag of money from behind the counter of said address. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a blue baseball hat, white tank top, black sweatpants, and red/black Nike sneakers.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO