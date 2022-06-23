ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

1838 Oakland Flats

MATC Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese 3-bedroom flats have a ton of character and is located in a great East Side location. Located right near Brady Street, Farwell Ave, and Lake Michigan. There are small...

www.matctimes.com

MATC Times

1525-33 E ROYALL PLACE

Spacious East Side Vintage 2 Bedroom! - 1525-33 E Royall Place is a classic vintage brick building. With the light, natural hardwood flooring, big windows throughout the living and dining rooms providing bountiful natural sunlight and plenty of deep closets, you'll be sure to love your apartment home! These apartments nestle above Red Light Ramen and Ardent while being close to several other award-winning food options and the Lakefront trails!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

235 E. Pittsburgh Avenue

Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ East Exposure, Balcony and Large Center Island! - South Water Works offers 3 unique apartment sites within Milwaukee's Historic Fifth Ward - Oregon, Bridgeview and Building 6. Historic lofts and newly constructed apartments with abundant natural light and modern finishes. We offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands with seating, contemporary lighting, hardwood floors throughout living spaces, over-sized master bath showers with granite surround, spacious walk-in closets, in unit washer and dryer, large windows with panoramic views, and balconies with river and downtown views. South Water Works community amenities include controlled access entry, over-sized passenger elevator, indoor heated parking, storage lockers, bike storage, rooftop terrace with seating areas, club room facility with kitchen, fitness center and business center. Located at the convergence of the 5th and 3rd Wards, South Water Works offers an easy walk to the best amenities in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin such as the lake and river, Milwaukee Public Market, downtown, Broadway Theater Center, festival grounds and Hank Aaron State Trail. Come visit us today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2534 N Prospect Ave

August 1st - $1895 – Huge 3 BR, 1 BA with heat, UWM -2534 N Prospect - Spacious and sunny 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located on the Upper East Side. One block North of Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, close to Oakland Avenue, and a short walk to the Lakefront. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, back porch, and extra storage space. $1895/month, security deposit required, heat included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2570 N Maryland Ave

Carriage Court Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Carriage Court is a pet friendly community located five short blocks from UW-Milwaukee’s campus. The two bedroom, bath and a half includes heat and cooking gas. Carriage Court features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Decluttering tips for homeowners who are planning to sell

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's real estate is still Booming! As homeowners get their houses ready for the market, they're putting their best photos forward. That means getting rid of the clutter. Tim Lightner is the owner of Two Men and a Truck, the owner of a Milwaukee moving and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

RENT SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Riverfront 2-Bedroom (Plus Den) Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - RENT SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Enjoy the expansive views in this 2-bedroom plus den, 2-bath, river-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. The spacious layout includes a large den that is ideal for the urban professional seeking to work-from-home. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2429 N Murray Ave

9/1 - $945 – 1 Bedroom, 2 Floor Apartment with Heat - Eastside, UWM - 2429 N Murray - Charming 1 bedroom apartment is a two-floor unit. The first floor has refinished hardwood floors, the living room, bathroom, kitchen, and extra closet space. The bedroom is located on the second floor and has carpet and two large closets, including one cedar closet. Heat is included in the rent, and there is access to a shared backyard. Tenants pay all remaining utilities. We will accept up to 2 cats with a one-time non-refundable deposit of $150/cat. Sorry, no dogs. The building is located 1 1/2 blocks north of North Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1322 W Cleveland Avenue #101

2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - Lower level 2 Bed 1 Bath unit in a secured apartment complex. Off street parking available. Located close to Pulaski Park and grocery options. *Pictures taken from another unit onsite*. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

WTMJ Conversations: Ted Balistreri

Have you ever wondered how Sendik’s Food Market got its name?. Owner Ted Balistreri sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins this week on WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above. A portion of the conversation was transcribed below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters, Inc. LIBBY COLLINS: How did Sendik’s...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
MATC Times

1832 Rawson Avenue 1511 Nicholson Avenue

Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Affordable Smoke Free 1 Bedroom Apartment available, starting at $745.00. includes: Heat, Appliances, Parking spot, Storage Locker, Coin Laundry. **No Dogs Allowed**. Call Lisa to schedule a showing 414-313-1796. View the video below to see a similar apartment. Go to www.bglein.com to apply online or...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A taste of Poland in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — What started out as a way to raise money for her home country has become a growing side hustle for Patty Kolodziej, who quickly discovered there was a hunger for her homemade Polish kolaczki cookies and baked paczki doughnuts. Born in Poland, but having immigrated to the...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Komatsu opens $285M Milwaukee campus in Harbor District

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Komatsu CEO from Japan, Hiroyuki Ogawa, attended the opening of Komatsu's $285 million dollar campus that includes a 180,000-square-foot office building and a 430,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. This has been a long time in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Black Nite Brawl: Milwaukee’s Place in LGBTQ History

Generally, the most positive outcome of any bar fight is for everything to be settled and forgotten as quickly as possible. This is the story of a bar brawl that couldn’t stay buried because sometimes history is a shameless gossip. A basic version of events, stripped of context and embellishment, goes like this:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago’s Castle Community expansion nearing completion

MUKWONAGO — With the expansion of the Birchrock Castle Community by Castle Senior Living scheduled to be finished in mid-July and residents expected to be accepted for occupancy in early to mid-August, village officials are reflecting on housing trends and demand in the community. The Birchrock Castle Community, which...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Come celebrate Harley-Davidson’s unrivaled motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum. In partnership with The Knucklehead Company’s Annual Reunion features an antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games and NEW ‘Badger Boneyard Swap Meet’ vintage motorcycle swap meet with ALL proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. PLUS the High Voltage Milwaukee Shovelhead Reunion – Shovelhead Run Poker Run & Mama Tried / Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Races.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Multi-home Milwaukee fire, firefighter injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire crews say three homes are damaged, and a firefighter injured after a fire broke out Sunday morning on the city's southside. The fire taking place near 20th and Grant. The acting battalion chief with the Milwaukee Fire Department says everyone was able to get out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Friends fighting for change

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Aviona Escarffullett and Nadia Nwagbaraocha just finished their freshman year at Brown Deer High School. The two friends represented Wisconsin at a national competition this summer and will keep fighting for change in their community. "If you just look at the areas in Milwaukee, it's pretty...
MILWAUKEE, WI

