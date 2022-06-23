The Broadmoor

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spacious Garden Unit 4BR, av August 12th - 2401 E. Webster Pl. is our nicest garden unit at the best price. This three-bedroom-plus-den unit has new hardwood flooring, a large living room with...

MATC Times

1525-33 E ROYALL PLACE

Spacious East Side Vintage 2 Bedroom! - 1525-33 E Royall Place is a classic vintage brick building. With the light, natural hardwood flooring, big windows throughout the living and dining rooms providing bountiful natural sunlight and plenty of deep closets, you'll be sure to love your apartment home! These apartments nestle above Red Light Ramen and Ardent while being close to several other award-winning food options and the Lakefront trails!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

5324 W. Beloit Rd.

Spacious Remodeled Studio/Efficiency Apartment!! - Studio $700.00/month. Updated classic Milwaukee studio apartment, perfect for a single person, student or couple looking to start out or downsize. On-site laundry helps with saving trips to the laundry mat. Heat, water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. Great neighborhood, within walking distance of Walmart, Target and bus lines.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

RENT SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Riverfront 2-Bedroom (Plus Den) Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - RENT SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Enjoy the expansive views in this 2-bedroom plus den, 2-bath, river-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. The spacious layout includes a large den that is ideal for the urban professional seeking to work-from-home. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2570 N Maryland Ave

Carriage Court Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Carriage Court is a pet friendly community located five short blocks from UW-Milwaukee’s campus. The two bedroom, bath and a half includes heat and cooking gas. Carriage Court features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

235 E. Pittsburgh Avenue

Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ East Exposure, Balcony and Large Center Island! - South Water Works offers 3 unique apartment sites within Milwaukee's Historic Fifth Ward - Oregon, Bridgeview and Building 6. Historic lofts and newly constructed apartments with abundant natural light and modern finishes. We offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands with seating, contemporary lighting, hardwood floors throughout living spaces, over-sized master bath showers with granite surround, spacious walk-in closets, in unit washer and dryer, large windows with panoramic views, and balconies with river and downtown views. South Water Works community amenities include controlled access entry, over-sized passenger elevator, indoor heated parking, storage lockers, bike storage, rooftop terrace with seating areas, club room facility with kitchen, fitness center and business center. Located at the convergence of the 5th and 3rd Wards, South Water Works offers an easy walk to the best amenities in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin such as the lake and river, Milwaukee Public Market, downtown, Broadway Theater Center, festival grounds and Hank Aaron State Trail. Come visit us today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2233 N Summit Ave

Lake Summit - Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Lake Summit is located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! This one bedroom apartment home includes heat and features a king sized bedroom with great views!. Apartment interiors include a galley kitchen with a range and refrigerator, several windows to brighten up...
MILWAUKEE, WI

