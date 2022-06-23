ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville man arrested after vandalism of Gay Pride display at Target

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing a felony vandalism charge after an LGBTQ+ Pride display was vandalized at a Target store in Turkey Creek last week.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, on June 13, the suspect, who has been identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Burns, spray-painted an entire section of LGBTQ+ Pride clothing and merchandise in the retail store, causing $3,800-plus worth of damage.

(Photo via Knoxville Police)

KPD says Burns was arrested at his West Knox County home Wednesday night with the help of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest report states that on Monday, June 13, the suspect walked into Target on Parkside Drive at 2:49 p.m. and sprayed red paint over an entire section of LGBTQ+ Pride clothing and merchandise before walking out of the store and throwing the spray paint can to the ground.

Fingerprints taken from the can of spray paint confirmed the suspect’s identity, according to the report, as well as evidence of him buying the spray paint and bucket hat at a local retailer prior to the incident.

Video from Target and the retailer where the paint and hat were bought by the suspect corroborated the sightings of the suspect. The vandalism at Target reportedly amounted to $3,884 with an additional $16 in damage to the store signage.

Burns is scheduled for a bonded arraignment hearing in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, June 30.

