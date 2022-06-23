ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

1500-08 S. 92nd Street

MATC Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfficiency unit with Heat included!! - Large, clean efficiency available for rent on the corner of 92nd and Orchard. Appliances and heat are included....

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

 

MATC Times

5324 W. Beloit Rd.

Spacious Remodeled Studio/Efficiency Apartment!! - Studio $700.00/month. Updated classic Milwaukee studio apartment, perfect for a single person, student or couple looking to start out or downsize. On-site laundry helps with saving trips to the laundry mat. Heat, water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. Great neighborhood, within walking distance of Walmart, Target and bus lines.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1525-33 E ROYALL PLACE

Spacious East Side Vintage 2 Bedroom! - 1525-33 E Royall Place is a classic vintage brick building. With the light, natural hardwood flooring, big windows throughout the living and dining rooms providing bountiful natural sunlight and plenty of deep closets, you'll be sure to love your apartment home! These apartments nestle above Red Light Ramen and Ardent while being close to several other award-winning food options and the Lakefront trails!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Decluttering tips for homeowners who are planning to sell

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's real estate is still Booming! As homeowners get their houses ready for the market, they're putting their best photos forward. That means getting rid of the clutter. Tim Lightner is the owner of Two Men and a Truck, the owner of a Milwaukee moving and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Milwaukee Patio for Every Occasion

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. If New England seafood-inspired cuisine, plus a disarming, unparalleled view of Lake Michigan capture your Down East-loving heart… lock down a table on Harbor House’s spacious deck, the next-best thing to being on a sailboat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

227 N Water Street

RENT SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Riverfront 2-Bedroom (Plus Den) Condo-Style Unit in Heart of Third Ward - RENT SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH! Enjoy the expansive views in this 2-bedroom plus den, 2-bath, river-facing unit featuring an open floor plan with wood beamed ceilings, cream city brick and bamboo flooring. This unit beams with natural sunlight. The spacious layout includes a large den that is ideal for the urban professional seeking to work-from-home. All stainless appliances, granite and in-unit laundry. Property is located on the Riverwalk -- enjoy entertainment, dining, shopping and festivals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2233 N Summit Ave

Lake Summit - Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Lake Summit is located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! This one bedroom apartment home includes heat and features a king sized bedroom with great views!. Apartment interiors include a galley kitchen with a range and refrigerator, several windows to brighten up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2570 N Maryland Ave

Carriage Court Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Carriage Court is a pet friendly community located five short blocks from UW-Milwaukee’s campus. The two bedroom, bath and a half includes heat and cooking gas. Carriage Court features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2429 N Murray Ave

9/1 - $945 – 1 Bedroom, 2 Floor Apartment with Heat - Eastside, UWM - 2429 N Murray - Charming 1 bedroom apartment is a two-floor unit. The first floor has refinished hardwood floors, the living room, bathroom, kitchen, and extra closet space. The bedroom is located on the second floor and has carpet and two large closets, including one cedar closet. Heat is included in the rent, and there is access to a shared backyard. Tenants pay all remaining utilities. We will accept up to 2 cats with a one-time non-refundable deposit of $150/cat. Sorry, no dogs. The building is located 1 1/2 blocks north of North Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

235 E. Pittsburgh Avenue

Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ East Exposure, Balcony and Large Center Island! - South Water Works offers 3 unique apartment sites within Milwaukee's Historic Fifth Ward - Oregon, Bridgeview and Building 6. Historic lofts and newly constructed apartments with abundant natural light and modern finishes. We offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands with seating, contemporary lighting, hardwood floors throughout living spaces, over-sized master bath showers with granite surround, spacious walk-in closets, in unit washer and dryer, large windows with panoramic views, and balconies with river and downtown views. South Water Works community amenities include controlled access entry, over-sized passenger elevator, indoor heated parking, storage lockers, bike storage, rooftop terrace with seating areas, club room facility with kitchen, fitness center and business center. Located at the convergence of the 5th and 3rd Wards, South Water Works offers an easy walk to the best amenities in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin such as the lake and river, Milwaukee Public Market, downtown, Broadway Theater Center, festival grounds and Hank Aaron State Trail. Come visit us today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4377 N 90th St

Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath - Come explore this spacious 3 bed 1 bath apartment with a second floor balcony! Enjoy a fresh paint job along with both hardwoods and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Storage units and laundry hookups available. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. *Pictures taken from another unit onsite*
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1832 Rawson Avenue 1511 Nicholson Avenue

Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Affordable Smoke Free 1 Bedroom Apartment available, starting at $745.00. includes: Heat, Appliances, Parking spot, Storage Locker, Coin Laundry. **No Dogs Allowed**. Call Lisa to schedule a showing 414-313-1796. View the video below to see a similar apartment. Go to www.bglein.com to apply online or...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A taste of Poland in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — What started out as a way to raise money for her home country has become a growing side hustle for Patty Kolodziej, who quickly discovered there was a hunger for her homemade Polish kolaczki cookies and baked paczki doughnuts. Born in Poland, but having immigrated to the...
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Black Nite Brawl: Milwaukee’s Place in LGBTQ History

Generally, the most positive outcome of any bar fight is for everything to be settled and forgotten as quickly as possible. This is the story of a bar brawl that couldn’t stay buried because sometimes history is a shameless gossip. A basic version of events, stripped of context and embellishment, goes like this:
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local Chinese restaurant celebrates historic 100 years in business

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Chinese restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, as one of the oldest continually operated Chinese restaurants in the country. Go up the stairs and into the Cozy Inn in downtown Janesville, and it’s as if you’re stepping back in time. “I’ve...
JANESVILLE, WI
wtmj.com

WTMJ Conversations: Ted Balistreri

Have you ever wondered how Sendik’s Food Market got its name?. Owner Ted Balistreri sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins this week on WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above. A portion of the conversation was transcribed below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters, Inc. LIBBY COLLINS: How did Sendik’s...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
MATC Times

2210 S. 11th St.

THREE BEDROOM HOUSE NEAR HISTORIC LINCOLN AVE. - This is a three bedroom, one bath entire house located near bus lines, shopping, restaurants, and a huge park with multiple recreational facilities. With a fenced in backyard and situated in a quiet neighborhood, this house has lots of space for a growing family. Available on August 1st. This home is renting for 1395 per month with a 1495 security deposit. Please feel free to visit our website at www.devoerentals.com to view pictures and contact us with any questions. You can also call our office at 414-282-6280, ext 1 for more details.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Multi-home Milwaukee fire, firefighter injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire crews say three homes are damaged, and a firefighter injured after a fire broke out Sunday morning on the city's southside. The fire taking place near 20th and Grant. The acting battalion chief with the Milwaukee Fire Department says everyone was able to get out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Brat fry to support Casey Schwartz family

June 24, 2022 – Lomira, WI – St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, Lomira, WI is holding a brat and burger fry June 24 and 25 for the Casey Schwartz family. Schwartz is the husband and father who lost his wife, 1-year-old son and unborn child in a fatal car accident Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, in Washington County.

Comments / 0

