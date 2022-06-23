ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Lake, NY

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Rzeszotarski, Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School’s Suesada earn CDSWOY recognition

From left, Ayaka Suesada and Carlie Rzeszotarski. (Photo provided)

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School senior Carlie Rzeszotarski and Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School senior Ayaka Suesada were recently announced as the first two recipients of this year’s scholastic awards from the Capital District Sports Women of the Year organization.

The CDSWOY awards recognize “the best and brightest female student-athletes from high schools and colleges in the Capital District of New York State,” based on “achievements in academics, athletics, and community service.” In total, there will be 10 high school and three college honorees.

Rzeszotarski competed in basketball and volleyball. Rzeszotarski helped lead BH-BL to a pair of state championships in volleyball, and was named the New York State Gatorade Player of the Year in girls’ volleyball earlier this year. As a senior, Rzeszotarski was an all-league performer in basketball.

Suesada competed in high school in basketball, cross country, soccer and volleyball. Suesada was her girls’ volleyball team’s MVP. As a senior, her school did not field a girls’ basketball team, so Suesada competed on the boys’ team, and was a starter and captain.

Rzeszotarski and Suesada are each standout students and actively involved in their communities.

This year’s Capital District Sports Women of the Year Awards Gala is set for Aug. 8 at GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady.

