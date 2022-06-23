Fall Guys Steam Player Count Rose as Steam Version Gets Delisted

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is adding a popular game next week after some considerable backlash. Last month, the expectation among Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers was that FIFA 22 was going to be added to the subscription service as the game passed its six-month anniversary. Typically, EA games are added to EA Play six months after release. More than this, NHL 22, which was released after FIFA 22 last year, was added. That said, the six-month anniversary came and went and the game was never added, not to Xbox Game Pass at least. What it was added to was PlayStation Plus as a free game that month. At the time, it was theorized -- amid substantial backlash -- that this is why it wasn't coming to EA Play. This hasn't been confirmed but its EA Play release a month later comes close to confirming this is the reason.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO