Vince Carter's Home Burglarized on Father's Day as Wife and Children Hid in Closet: Police

Vince Carter is probably one of the most iconic players of his generation. Known for his thunderous dunks and his masterful scoring, Carter was a treat to watch in the league. While his prime fizzled out during the early 2010s, the former Nets forward stuck around the league and eventually ended his career with the Atlanta Hawks back in the 2019-20 season. He might not be playing now, but the 42-year-old has continued to stay in the limelight as he has become an analyst with national broadcasting giants ESPN.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO