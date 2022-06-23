ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Carter's Home Burglarized on Father's Day as Wife and Children Hid in Closet: Police

By Jason Duaine Hahn
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly $100,000 was stolen from the Georgia home of former NBA star Vince Carter while his wife and children hid in a bedroom on Sunday night, the Atlanta Police Department said. According to an incident report published Wednesday, Vince's wife, Sondi, said she was in bed with her two...

fadeawayworld.net

Criminals Stole Almost $100K From Vince Carter's House In Atlanta, His Wife Sondi Carter Heard Loud Noises And Hid, Patrol Officer Was Unable To Catch Black SUV

Vince Carter is probably one of the most iconic players of his generation. Known for his thunderous dunks and his masterful scoring, Carter was a treat to watch in the league. While his prime fizzled out during the early 2010s, the former Nets forward stuck around the league and eventually ended his career with the Atlanta Hawks back in the 2019-20 season. He might not be playing now, but the 42-year-old has continued to stay in the limelight as he has become an analyst with national broadcasting giants ESPN.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Vince Carter’s Wife, Sons Home During Horrifying Burglary

Former NBA superstar Vince Carter’s wife and two sons reportedly hid in a closet while burglars ransacked their home on Father’s Day (June 19), according to an incident report from the Atlanta Police Department. Sondi Alexis Carter, and her two sons were asleep when she was awakened by...
ATLANTA, GA
