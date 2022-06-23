ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Supreme Court rules in favor of Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFTSw_0gK4QSLE00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad.

According to WSB-TV, Michael Wade Nance was convicted of shooting and killing Gagor Balogh, 43, in 2002 when he tried to escape after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan. Nance was sentenced to death row.

Nance sued the Georgia prison system, stating that lethal injection could cause him excruciating pain and that his veins are not strong enough to handle the lethal injection, according to WSB-TV. Nance is hoping that a firing squad would be less painful and faster.

Lethal injection is currently the only option for death row inmates in the state of Georgia, WSB-TV said. The Supreme Court ruled in Nance’s favor on Thursday.

“A death row inmate may attempt to show that a State’s planned method of execution, either on its face or as applied to him, violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan in the majority opinion, obtained by WSB-TV.

The next step will be for Nance and his legal team to challenge Georgia’s method of execution via a civil rights lawsuit, according to WSB-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — (AP) — A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions halted its efforts Saturday while evaluating its legal risk under a strict state ban. Mississippi's only abortion clinic continued to see patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban. Elected officials across the country vowed to take action to protect women's access to reproductive health care, and abortion foes promised to take the fight to new arenas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison for an overdose death in Florida

MIAMI — A fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after his product led to the death of a man in Florida last year. According to the Miami Herald, Peterson Nozinord, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release after his fentanyl product killed a man last year on May 19, 2021. Nozinord pled guilty in April to one count of distributing fentanyl and cocaine that resulted in a death.
MIAMI, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee seeks abortion rights amendment to state constitution

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he will push for a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights within his state’s borders, as well as laws that will make it difficult for other states to investigate whether their own residents have visited Washington for abortion care.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Feds seize meth worth more than $4 million at Texas cargo facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a substantial methamphetamine smuggling attempt at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility in Texas. According to a news release, the officers encountered a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico, inside which they discovered 1,200 individually wrapped packages containing suspected meth. The June 17...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Tucker, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
KIRO 7 Seattle

What does an overturned Roe v. Wade mean for Washington state?

After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, citizens of Washington state are asking what it could mean for them. On Friday, the high court issued its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade. The court decided that a 2018 Mississippi state law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

States with strict gun-permitting laws consider next steps

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Under the law in place since 1913, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense..
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Wsb Tv#Tucker Federal Savings#The Supreme Court#State#The Eighth Amendment#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Mitt Romney Republican' is now a potent GOP primary attack

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year. But Trump-aligned Republicans hostile toward the Utah senator have made his name a recurring theme in this year's primaries, using him as a foil and derisively branding their rivals “Mitt Romney Republicans." Republicans...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Costco sued over alleged chicken mistreatment

SEATTLE — Wholesale behemoth Costco has been sued by animal rights groups over alleged mistreatment of chickens it raised and sold as $4.99 rotisserie-grilled chickens. Legal Impact for Chickens, a “litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability,” filed the lawsuit with Animal Law Offices on behalf of two Costco shareholders, Food & Wine reported.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Religious schools may face another hurdle to state tuition

AUGUSTA, Maine — (AP) — Religious schools got what they wanted when the Supreme Court allowed them to participate in a state tuition program. But the state attorney general said the ruling will be for naught unless the schools are willing to abide by the same antidiscrimination law as other private schools that participate in the program.
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Washington license plate fees increase starting July 1

New funding for the Move Ahead Washington project will come when the cost of license plate fees across the state rise, starting on July 1. The nearly $17 billion transportation project includes many investments, such as $3 billion for public transportation, $1 billion for Washington’s portion of the Interstate 5 replacement bridge over the Columbia River, $3 billion for maintenance and preservation, and $5.4 billion toward carbon reduction and multimodal expansion.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Radar shows mayflies swarming over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — Canadian soldiers have invaded the western shores of Lake Erie. No, Canada has not declared war. However, mayflies, known as “Canadian soldiers,” have been swarming in Ohio, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The number of insects bugging residents has been so intense, they are showing up on radar screens.
CLEVELAND, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy