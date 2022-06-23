ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stennis Space Center updates data collection system

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Staff at NASA’s Stennis Space Center are updating the Data Acquisition System at the Fred Haise Test Stand to collect data more efficiently during RS-25 engine tests.

Operators collect data while testing RS-25 engines to better understand the engine and its performance. The information helps operators determine if new engine parts and components are achieving the intended results.

Stennis Space Center completes upgrade of critical test system

Before the data updates, it would take a full day to prepare the Data Acquisition System before conducting a typical test. The preparation process for the old system required operators to set and verify channels manually. The news system will allow engineers to complete the same tasks in half the time with keystrokes and a keyboard.

Read more about the updates and RS-25 engines here .

