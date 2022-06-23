ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Supreme Court rules in favor of Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JO7SU_0gK4NrkY00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad.

According to WSB-TV, Michael Wade Nance was convicted of shooting and killing Gagor Balogh, 43, in 2002 when he tried to escape after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan. Nance was sentenced to death row.

Nance sued the Georgia prison system, stating that lethal injection could cause him excruciating pain and that his veins are not strong enough to handle the lethal injection, according to WSB-TV. Nance is hoping that a firing squad would be less painful and faster.

Lethal injection is currently the only option for death row inmates in the state of Georgia, WSB-TV said. The Supreme Court ruled in Nance’s favor on Thursday.

“A death row inmate may attempt to show that a State’s planned method of execution, either on its face or as applied to him, violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan in the majority opinion, obtained by WSB-TV.

The next step will be for Nance and his legal team to challenge Georgia’s method of execution via a civil rights lawsuit, according to WSB-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — (AP) — A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions halted its efforts Saturday while evaluating its legal risk under a strict state ban. Mississippi's only abortion clinic continued to see patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban. Elected officials across the country vowed to take action to protect women's access to reproductive health care, and abortion foes promised to take the fight to new arenas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
poncacitynow.com

Investigator: DNA could identify 2 Tulsa massacre victims

TULSA, OKLAHOMA (AP) — Investigators seeking to identify victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre have found enough usable DNA for testing on two of the 14 sets of remains removed from a local cemetery a year ago. Danny Hellwig is a forensic scientist with Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Broken Arrow residents react to Roe v. Wade ruling

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 went to the Broken Arrow Rose District and spoke with people who say they favor the Supreme Courts decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. James Wallace, supporter of Roe v. Wade: “I believe in family values, I’m pretty conservative. So I feel like it was a pretty good decision but still should end up in the states for them to select how they want to go forward with it.”
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Tucker, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Roe v. Wade decision brings divided reactions from Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans have divided reactions about the recent SCOTUS decision which overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision also activated trigger laws in more than a dozen states, including Oklahoma. These laws immediately outlaw the practice of abortion except in the case of medical emergency. In downtown Tulsa,...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement celebrating the court's opinion:. I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Wsb Tv#Tucker Federal Savings#The Supreme Court#State#The Eighth Amendment#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Minnesota man arrested for allegedly trying to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly trying to send inmates drug-soaked papers, officials say. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota in a news release, Walter “Disney” Davis, 40, tried to mail six letters to inmates on April 12, 2021, which included news articles printed “on high-quality Strathmore cotton papers soaked in MDMB-4en-PINACA.” MDMB-4en-PINACA is a synthetic cannabinoid substance that leads to hallucinations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfdi.com

6 Oklahomans File Federal Lawsuit Challenging Protesting Laws

Six Oklahomans have filed two federal lawsuits that challenge a state law intended to crack down on protesters and that allege their civil rights were violated when they were arrested in Oklahoma City in 2020. The six say the anti-protest law is unconstitutionally broad and vague. The law passed in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma House District 46 representative seeks reelection; 3 Republican candidates compete for primary nomination

Democratic incumbent Jacob Rosecrants, facing no primary challenger, vies for a third term as the representative for District 46 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives as three Republican hopefuls compete for the party’s nomination. Sassan Moghadam (R) Sparked by the “unchecked” government’s “abuse” of power, Sassan Moghadam, owner of...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Tulsa religious leaders divided on abortion ban

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In the battle between church and state, Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and abolishing a 50-year precedent for abortion rights is seen as a major victory for the church. But not every church sees it as a victory. There is a wide...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California man had enough fentanyl ‘to kill 12 million people,’ DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Officials in California arrested a man on Wednesday whom they claimed possessed enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, authorities said. Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTUL

Downtown demonstration against abortion ruling

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The decision from the high court had been expected for weeks, but it did little to dampen the fury when it was finally released. "My body my choice!" shouted one woman. Demonstrators first gathered at the corner outside of the downtown library... "Keep your laws...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
66K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy