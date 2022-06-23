Some Kansas City area customers to see credit on Evergy power bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro will soon see a credit on their power bills.

The Kansas Corporation Commission approved an agreement proposed by Evergy Thursday. It will allow the company to charge people living in the central part of the state to recover costs incurred during the February 2021 winter storm.

Evergy will credit certain customers living in Kansas for the sale of excess power back to the Southwest Power Pool during the same time.

Under the agreement, the average bill for people living in central Kansas and formerly served by Westar will increase an average of $2.82 every month for two years. The increase will begin in April 2023.

Customers living in the Kansas City metro will see a monthly credit of $6.60 for a year.

The order also states that any proceeds received by Evergy from ongoing federal or state investigations into market manipulation, price gouging or civil suits will be passed on to customers subject to winter storm recovery charges.

Evergy said the approved credit only applies to customers on the Kansas side of the metro. Recovery of similar costs for customers in Missouri is still before the Missouri Public Service Commission.

