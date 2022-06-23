ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta releases events calendar to celebrate Parks and Recreation month

By Keilah Smith
 2 days ago
GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta has officially dubbed July 2022 "Parks and Recreation Month" and has released an activity and events calendar to help the residents of Goleta celebrate all month long.

The city said it is very excited to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month this July because of all the beautiful parks and open spaces Goleta has to offer.

The city has created a fun-filled calendar of outdoor activities for July, highlighting an activity or event for each day of the month. Download the calendar in English or Spanish .

The calendar also includes free clinics for various activities and sports at locations throughout Goleta as motivation to learn something new.

People celebrating Parks and Recreation Month can also Download a Park Passport in English or Spanish for a listing of all of the city’s parks and open spaces.

