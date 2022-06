From Capitol Hill to Albany to the meeting room at Riverhead Town Hall, this proved a busy week for gun policy in America and in our backyards. The U.S. Supreme Court’s strike-down of New York’s Concealed Carry law on Thursday is perhaps the action most likely to impact us here, overturning a law on the books in New York since 1911 that required licenses for any firearm small enough to be concealed, and requiring that permit-holders show “proper cause” for their need to defend themselves.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO