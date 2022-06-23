ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Texas armed suspect allegedly barricaded inside burning home, 1 police officer injured

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire is burning inside a Tarrant County home where there's allegedly an armed suspect. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office told FOX 4 that officers are handling a fire as well as a barricaded suspect...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Worksforaliving
5d ago

Leave him in there he doesn't need the protection the Uvade children and teachers didn't receive. Save taxpayers hard earned money

Reply
2
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to three incidents overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police responded to several crimes across the city that took place overnight on Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26.At about 11:52 p.m. Saturday evening, West division officers responded to a major accident call at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. Police said a victim was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and traffic detectives are investigating.Eight minutes later at midnight, officers in the East Division were dispatched to 4500 Emerson Street in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot six times. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have detained a suspect.Finally, at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, West division units responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Las Vegas Trail in response to a cutting call. A man had been cut during a robbery at his apartment. An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated then released the victim. Detectives continue to investigate.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Suspected drunk driver kills 22-year-old man, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 22-year-old man died after a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning, Arlington police say.At approximately 9:49 a.m. June 26, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. According to witnesses, a 2007 BMW Model 328i was traveling eastbound along E. Arbrook Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" when it ran a red light and struck a 2008 Ford Focus that was passing through the intersection. Police said the impact of the crash caused the Focus to roll on its side.The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Once cleared by medical staff, Penafiel will be booked into the Arlington City Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Fox#Cbs Dfw#Fox News Digital
CBS DFW

Two charged with capital murder after body found behind Dallas apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after Dallas police found a man's body behind an apartment complex.On Sunday, June 26 at about 7:06 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call about a body behind an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.When Dallas Fire-Rescue units arrived, they determined that the man had been shot.Detectives determined that the man's body had been taken behind the apartment complex after his murder and identified two suspects.Dairyon Johnson, 26, and Karmeka Burks, 25, were both charged with capital murder.The victim has yet to be officially identified by the Dallas Medical Examiner's office.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez by email. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating fatal shooting outside Dallas gas station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot dead outside a Dallas gas station Sunday night.At approximately 10:59 p.m. June 26, police were called to a shooting at the Tiger Mart located at 145 W. Ann Arbor Ave. During their preliminary investigation, officers determined that 43-year-old Cordney Dawson was making a purchase at the overnight window when the suspect got in his truck and shot him after being confronted.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Dawson to a local hospital where he died.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for juvenile subject after 11-year-old shot in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a juvenile suspect after an 11-year-old was shot and killed in Dallas this afternoon.Just before 3:00 p.m. on June 26, 2022, Dallas police received a call from the 3500 block of Munger Avenue after an 11-year-old child was shot.Dallas Fire-Rescue units also responded to the scene, but the child was pronounced deceased.Detectives identified a juvenile suspect during their preliminary investigation and said they are still looking for the teen. They believe the shooting was accidental.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Burleson arrest 6 in connection with shooting that left 1 dead

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police arrested six suspects on Sunday in connection with several offenses that left one dead and three injured on Friday, June 24.City officials said on Friday evening, gunfire broke out in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard. A bullet struck an uninvolved 64-year-old woman driving nearby. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.Three other victims were injured as well.Police said they began arresting suspects beginning in the early morning hours on Saturday and as the investigation continued, more arrests were made.   None of the suspects were residents of Burleson, and police believe they have arrested all of the suspects involved.The names of the suspects and their charges will be provided by police after detectives meet with the district attorney this week.
BURLESON, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting, car crash in Burleson

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died and at least three others are hurt after a shooting and car crash in Burleson. A spokesperson for the city said that there are three separate scenes on the street. There was a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of I-35 W. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 300 block of NE Wilshire Boulevard. The nature of the initial incident is still under investigation. Detectives are following up on multiple leads but the suspect remains at large.Officials ask that if anyone has any information in regards to the accident to contact Detective R. Martin 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com, or Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477 (TIPS).
BURLESON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Fatally Shot by Security Guard Outside Dallas' XTC Cabaret, Police Say

A woman died after police say she was shot by a security guard outside XTC Cabaret in Dallas overnight Friday. It's unclear what led to the shooting outside the club on North Stemmons Freeway. Police could only confirm a woman was shot at the location and was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Security guards allegedly shoot and kill woman at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating what events led security guards at Dallas' XTC Cabaret to shoot and kill a woman on Saturday morning. The club claims the guards felt endangered, but their version of events was disputed by users on social media. According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting call from XTC Cabaret, located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. When they arrived, they found the victim, Shalonda Lofton, 32, identified by Dallas police as Shalanda Anderson, with a gunshot wound.Lofton was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, but she was later pronounced deceased.Police...
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer, was responsible for shooting the victim, after she was hit by a vehicle. On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the XTC located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. Officers found the victim Shalonda Anderson, a 32-year-old female, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

US 380 at Stonebridge Road in McKinney shut down for fatality crash

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Eastbound US 380 at Stonebridge Road in McKinney is shut down Friday evening, according to police. Two people were killed in a two car crash. A sedan was traveling eastbound on US 380, slowing for a yellow light at Stonebridge Road when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck, police said on Twitter. The four passengers in the first car were transported to a hospital, but two in the backseat did not survive. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured and was interviewed by detectives.  McKinney police are investigating the crash and said that intersection will be shut down 'for some time.'
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane. Officers found the victim, a Latin male, on the ground between two vehicles, unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2600 Dowdy Rd.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road. At the scene, officers found Jeffrey Miller, 28, shot inside a vehicle. Miller died at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Rangers investigating after man dies in Denton police custody

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man died while in Denton police custody early Wednesday morning. Officers said the man was behaving erratically and yelling incoherently before he experienced a "medical episode." At about 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, officers responded to a 911 call from a man in a hotel in the 600 block of South I-35E claiming someone was trying to get into his hotel room. When they arrived, the man told officers he was fine and did not need help and the officers left.Shortly after, at about 11:42...
DENTON, TX
Fox News

Fox News

763K+
Followers
164K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy