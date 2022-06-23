ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Return-to-office orders are ‘never going to work,’ rants Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

By Jane Thier
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFNVS_0gK4Lbwa00
Marc Benioff, Co-Chair, TIME, Chair and Co-CEO, Salesforce, speaks onstage at the TIME100 Summit 2022 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 7, 2022 in New York City. Jemal Countess—Getty Images for TIME

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

In the ongoing return to office debate, Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff is standing resolute on remote work.

"Office mandates are never going to work," he said at Salesforce’s World Tour event in New York on Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance.

His perspective echoes Salesforce’s standing policy that lets employees decide where they want to work. He and co-CEO Bret Taylor consider their company’s flexibility a recruiting tool; top talent can work from anywhere, Taylor said last month, so long as teams are in the same time zone.

Of course, Slack, a division of Salesforce, benefits from remote workers who use the communications platform while working from home. It will be rolling out a slate of updates to better foster long-term remote work such as screen sharing and improved video calls, Benioff and Taylor reportedly told event attendees.

These comments come as numerous executives, like Elon Musk, double down on their return-to-office commitments despite consistent resistance from large swaths of their workforces.

“Remote work is no longer acceptable,” Musk wrote in a leaked email to employees earlier this month. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla.”

Much of Wall Street is taking the same position. Jamie Dimon and David Solomon, CEOs of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, respectively, have made clear their intentions to return to a fully in-person work model.

Remote work “doesn’t work for people who want to hustle, doesn’t work for culture, doesn’t work for idea generation,” Dimon said last year, though he acknowledged his opinion hasn’t been popular. “We are getting blowback about coming back internally. But that’s life.”

It’s not just Dimon's employees and Benioff waging a war against in-office mandates. Other executives are taking an opposing stance, too. “Working remotely has been proven to improve people’s quality of life—and teams’ productivity,” Paul McKinlay, head of remote for printing company Cimpress, told Fortune.

Benioff seems to think that Musk and crew are fighting a losing battle, and the data backs him up. An October 2021 Gallup poll found that workers with more flexible schedules are more productive, more loyal, and more bonded with their coworkers.

Lack of such flexibility could mean greater turnover.

“People have spent more than two years proving they can be productive working from home,” Brian Elliott, a research lead at Slack, told Fortune. “As companies mandate employees back into the office five days a week, we’ve seen workers’ stress levels skyrocket and work-life balance plummet. People who are dissatisfied with their level of flexibility at work are three times more likely to be looking for a new job.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

COVID’s death toll would have been 3 times worse without vaccines, study shows—yet unequal access stopped jabs from saving more lives

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Both the world and the U.S. hit a grim milestone earlier this year. In March, the global death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic broke 6 million; a few months later in May, the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 1 million.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

The Roe v. Wade decision is “pushing people into psychological crisis,” mental health expert warns

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision guaranteeing federal protection of abortion rights, experts warn of dire mental health consequences. Frank C. Worrell, president of the American Psychological Association (APA) calls for mental health providers to support people as they grapple with their reproductive health decisions.
HEALTH
Fortune

Germany’s top energy regulator said the country can last just 2.5 months without Russian gas, and there will be a ‘difficult’ autumn and winter ahead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With Russian gas flows drying up, imports-reliant Germany is bracing for rationing measures and an economic slowdown. And officials warn that a harsh winter of gas shortages will be in the cards if Russia turns off the taps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

How a Recession Could Weaken the Work-From-Home Revolution

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Sometimes, a trend that seems inevitable turns out to be a fragile creature of circumstance. For example, throughout the 2010s, a fleet of consumer-tech companies took venture-capital money to provide subsidized services—including Uber and Lyft for ride-shares and DoorDash and Postmates for food delivery. As I wrote this month, these companies were beneficiaries of a low-interest-rate environment, in which investors were eager for firms with world-conquering ambitions to burn cash and grow. Then, the party ended: Interest rates rose along with nominal wages, investors demanded profits, and now an Uber from here to the end of the block costs about $100.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Marc Benioff
Person
Brian Elliott
Daily Mail

'Elon defrauded me!' Musk is sued for $258 billion by cryptocurrency investor who claims Tesla boss ran a pyramid scheme to promote Dogecoin

Elon Musk has been sued for $258 billion over accusations he ran a pyramid scheme to promote the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Keith Johnson, an investor in Dogecoin who says he has lost money after investing in the cryptocurrency, accused Musk, his electric car company Tesla and space tourism company Space X of racketeering for promoting Dogecoin and driving up its price - only to then let the price tumble.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Google AI researcher Blake Lemoine tells Tucker Carlson that its AI system is a 'child' that has the potential to 'do bad things' and says company has not thought through its implications

Suspended Google AI researcher Blake Lemoine told Fox’s Tucker Carlson that the system is a ‘child' that could 'escape control' of humans. Lemoine, 41, who was put on administrative leave earlier this month for sharing confidential information, also noted that it has the potential to do ‘bad things,’ much like any child.
COMPUTERS
dailyhodl.com

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says SEC Contradicted Itself by Suing Over XRP and Then Allowing Coinbase IPO

The CEO of Ripple Labs is calling out the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for applying inconsistent policies to different players in the crypto space. While speaking at the Collision technology conference in Toronto, Garlinghouse says the SEC employed contradictory tactics when it approved Coinbase’s S-1 initial public offering (IPO).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rants#Yahoo Finance#Fortune Features
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

A Web3 startup hired an impersonator to play NFT kingpin Snoop Dogg at a New York NFT conference. People were fooled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In a world notorious for fakes and fraud, people might be expected to be on high alert for deception—but NFT fans had the wool pulled over their eyes by a fake Snoop Dogg at a huge conference in New York City this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

OB/GYNs are rethinking their careers after Roe v. Wade decision, signaling that the doctor shortage may get even worse

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Dana Rector, a third-year medical student at Oakland University in Michigan, wants to become an ob/gyn. To do so, she’ll need to apply to and complete a residency program in the specialty, a process that’s more complicated now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Rolls-Royce CEO responds to record inflation by giving 14,000 workers a bonus and pay raise: ‘We are living through exceptional times’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employees at Rolls-Royce, one of the largest manufacturers in the U.K., are getting a £2,000 ($2,455) bonus and pay raise to help cope with “economic uncertainty” the engine maker said, as the country’s cost of living crisis skyrockets.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
Fortune

Fortune

148K+
Followers
7K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy