ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City Winter Olympics bid more likely for 2034

By EDDIE PELLS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dK6Lj_0gK4KMw000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Recent meetings with the IOC have led U.S. officials to believe all signs point toward Salt Lake City bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics, though they say Utah’s capital will be ready if asked to host the 2030 Games, too.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chair Susanne Lyons said she views Salt Lake City as the leading candidate for the 2034 Olympics. She added the complexities of hosting 2030 only two years after the Summer Games in Los Angeles make that a less-likely scenario.

“We will figure this out, but if we have a preference, it would be better for us to do 2034,” Lyons said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So I think in Salt Lake, the bid committee is realizing that we are in an absolutely fantastic position for 2034 but we may still be called upon for 2030.”

The LA organizing committee takes over marketing duties for the entire U.S. Olympic movement in the lead-up to hosting the Games, so reworking some of the arrangements to account for back-to-back Olympics in the same country would be tricky.

Lyons said some IOC members were frustrated with criticism of China by American lawmakers in the leadup to this year’s Beijing Games. Some of those lawmakers pointed to alleged human-rights abuses in China in calling on the U.S. to boycott those games. The U.S. did impose a “diplomatic boycott” of the Games, refusing to send any government officials to the Games.

Congress later held hearings on the issue.

“Calling in our sponsors to hearings in Washington, DC, was absolutely not helpful, and there are some hard feelings about that,” Lyons said.

Still, Lyons said IOC officials told her they know Salt Lake City, which hosted in 2002, could step into the role in 2030.

“They said the bid was, technically, very tight,” she said.

More clarity is expected to come later this year, with a large part of the decision based on what other cities step in. Sapporo, Vancouver and Barcelona are among those known to have interest in 2030.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

'Nothing to be ashamed of': Utah woman shares abortion story

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Eight years ago, Heather Dinsmore had an abortion. The Salt Lake City resident is sharing her story, saying that "choosing not to bring a child into the world is nothing to be ashamed of." At the time, she had just moved to New...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah leaders react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders are reacting to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, made public today, to overturn the landmark abortion case, Roe V. Wade. The reactions range from joy to anger, to concern. Salt Lake County Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement that the...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#Ioc#Paralympic Committee#U S Olympic#American#Congress
ABC4

Lawmakers open new Utah state prison

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a brand new prison on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The new Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) will be located five miles west of the Salt Lake City International Airport and is replacing the current […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
Gephardt Daily

Utah religious leaders share views of abortion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City have issued statements on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court reversal on Friday of Roe v. Wade. The controversial reversal ended women’s federal...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Upgraded thunderstorm threat and flash flood potential on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another solid push on monsoon moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms to parts of Utah on Thursday, keeping storm threats in the forecast for the next several days.  Widespread scattered storm activity is expected across the state, with afternoon storms favoring areas east of I-15 and south of US-6. With deeper […]
deseret.com

This county in Utah is one of the healthiest in America

Morgan County, Utah, is the fourth healthiest community in America, according to the most recent annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings are compiled using scores from 10 categories of community health identified by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics. U.S. News aggregated and weighted 89 metrics to come up with the score for each category, grading each county from zero to 100.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Prices Fall Rapidly In Western Metros

The national share of price drops reaches a record high. Nearly half of homes for sale in Provo, Utah, had a price drop in May. Tacoma, Wash., had about the same share of price cuts, at 47.7%. Denver (46.9%), Salt Lake City (45.8%), Sacramento (44.3%), Boise, Idaho, (44.2%), Ogden, Utah...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cities around the state announce fireworks restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — A number of cities throughout Utah have already announced fireworks restrictions for the upcoming holidays in July. In Salt Lake City, officials are asking residences to become familiar with the areas where fireworks are not allowed. Those caught violating the fireworks restrictions could face a fine of up to $1,000.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy