MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (June 23, 2022) — Two hundred eight students were named to the Spring 2022 (January to May) Dean's List at Marshalltown Community College. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell, or online. Part-time students are not included in this list. The MCC administration, faculty and staff congratulate these students for their academic excellence.

