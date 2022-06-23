Lionsgate Nabs ‘Thieves’ Gambit’ Novel for Movie Adaptation

Lionsgate has picked up the movie adaptation rights to the upcoming YA thriller novel Thieves’ Gambit by author Kayvion Lewis, outbidding other suitors.

Steven Caple Jr. is attached to direct the adaptation from Temple Hill Entertainment, with Caple Jr., Christina Hodson and Morgan Howell sharing the producer credits. Caple Jr. previously directed Creed II and is in postproduction on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , which releases in June 2023 and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Lewis will executive produce the movie where a young woman, raised by her parents to be an expert thief, must enter a dangerous and cutthroat competition that pits her against other young talented thieves where the winner takes all.

“ Thieves’ Gambit is such a unique perspective on the beloved heist genre and I am thrilled to be partnering up with Lionsgate and Kayvion to bring audiences a franchise that they can emotionally connect with and grow alongside,” Caple Jr. said in a statement.

Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee for Lionsgate with Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Annika Patton overseeing for Temple Hill.

Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.

