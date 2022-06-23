ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionsgate Nabs ‘Thieves’ Gambit’ Novel for Movie Adaptation

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Lionsgate has picked up the movie adaptation rights to the upcoming YA thriller novel Thieves’ Gambit by author Kayvion Lewis, outbidding other suitors.

Steven Caple Jr. is attached to direct the adaptation from Temple Hill Entertainment, with Caple Jr., Christina Hodson and Morgan Howell sharing the producer credits. Caple Jr. previously directed Creed II and is in postproduction on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , which releases in June 2023 and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Lewis will executive produce the movie where a young woman, raised by her parents to be an expert thief, must enter a dangerous and cutthroat competition that pits her against other young talented thieves where the winner takes all.

Thieves’ Gambit is such a unique perspective on the beloved heist genre and I am thrilled to be partnering up with Lionsgate and Kayvion to bring audiences a franchise that they can emotionally connect with and grow alongside,” Caple Jr. said in a statement.

Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee for Lionsgate with Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Annika Patton overseeing for Temple Hill.

Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.

#Thieves Gambit#Temple Hill Entertainment#Kayvion
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Who Lost Money on Real Estate in a Booming Market

As the Los Angeles housing market has gone up and up, some high-rolling real estate players are selling their mega-mansions — surprisingly — at a loss. Trevor Noah recently sold his Bel Air mansion for $26.4 million, more than $1 million less than he paid for it in 2020. Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley sold a Pacific Palisades home for $6.5 million, $1.2 million less than they paid for it in 2018. Earlier this year, Sandra Bullock sold a condo in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers in an off-market deal to Joker director Todd Phillips. According to Dirt.com, she paid $5.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bentonville’s Geena Davis and Wendy Guerrero on How to Program a Truly Diverse Film Festival

While film festivals continue to struggle in 2022 with gender parity and other benchmarks of inclusive selection, the Bentonville Film Festival has consistently programmed lineups from a majority of women, BIPOC, queer, disabled and other types of historically excluded filmmakers since its founding in 2015. The festival returned for its eighth edition on June 22 and will continue in-person in northwest Arkansas through June 26 and virtually through July 3. Of this year’s competition program, more than 82% is from creators who identify as female or gender non-conforming; 65% who identify as Black, Indigenous, a person of color, Asian or Pacific...
BENTONVILLE, AR
The Hollywood Reporter

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; States Can Ban Abortion

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day for the Court and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Upset ‘Elvis’ At Weekend Box Office As Tom Cruise Pic Flies To $500M Stateside

Click here to read the full article. Distribution sources are saying there’s a chance that Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick could top the box office this weekend in its fifth session with $32 million, a 28% decline week over week. This will easily send the Tom Cruise movie past the half-billion point at the domestic box office; the pic already is the actor’s highest grossing of all time with $900 million-plus worldwide. Top Gun 2 continued to lead advance ticket sales today in the U.S., I hear. Should Top Gun 2 fly in with $30M+, it will soar above Warner Bros’ $85M Baz Luhrmann-directed...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Riley Keough on “Special and Overwhelming” Journey of Supporting ‘Elvis’ With the Presley Family

In early May, ahead of the film’s splashy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis received an endorsement of the highest order when Priscilla Presley took to social media to share her reaction upon seeing it. “Beautifully done,” posted Priscilla, praising Luhrmann, Austin Butler who toplines as the King, Tom Hanks as his manager and Olivia DeJonge who stars as Priscilla. “It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa [Marie Presley].”More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Elvis' Rocking to $30M-Plus Opening in Dance-Off With 'Top Gun 2'Creating Costumes for 'Elvis' That "Exaggerate...
MOVIES
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade Runner’ Star Rutger Hauer Took Exception to His Character Roy Batty Being Labeled a Villain

Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer did not see his character as a villain, and the actor took some exception to that notion while doing press for the film’s initial release. The iconic Ridley Scott sci-fi movie set in 2019 Los Angeles starring Harrison Ford as a former police officer tasked with hunting down synthetic humans turns 40 on Saturday.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition' Video Game Restored for Consoles, Steam ArrivesLea Seydoux Joins 'Dune: Part 2' as Lady MargotHarrison Ford Teases 'Indiana Jones 5' at Star Wars Celebration In an interview for the film’s 1982 release, the Netherlands-born Hauer, while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
