ANN ARBOR, MI -- For families of veterans or military personnel, here’s a way to make your family feel even bigger. The first ever Washtenaw Vet Fest 2022 is taking place Saturday, July 23, on the campus of Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River Drive. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend free of charge. There will be live bands playing music for the entirety of the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO