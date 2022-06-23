ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Music Festival Continues To Entertain Year after Year

By Kevin Miller
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boise Music Festival will be returning to Expo Idaho Saturday, with gates opening at 10 am. This year's show promises to be a day filled with music, fun, corn hole, and just about everything known to humanity. Boise Music Festival Through The Years. Boise Music Festival has been...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Things to Bring to Boise Music Festival 2022

SUNSCREEN || Practice safe sun by protecting yourself with sunscreen! Temperatures are expected to reach 88 degrees by noon with a low of 58 degrees after sunset at 9:30 p.m. And remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours!. Photo by || Unsplash. SUN HATS || Expo Idaho, the home of...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Boise River#Townsquare Media#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Peak Broadcasting#Bmf
MIX 106

Our Favorite Totally-Idaho Words & Phrases

CRICK || Prove us wrong: a crick is a running body of water that's shallower and calmer than a creak. COYOTE || Oh, you mean, "KAI-OAT?" We don't pronounce the hard E. POP || This one soothes my eight-year transplant soul. As a Chicago native, it feels like I'm hanging with my siblings on the Southside whenever an Idahoan offers me a pop or asks me if I want a pop.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

'LOVE WINS': Boise community comes together following pastor's comments calling for death to LGBTQ+ people

Up on the Boise Bench, there’s a section on Cole Street that’s full of churches of all kinds. One of them is the Shield of Faith Baptist Church, whose pastor, Joe Jones, has come under fire recently for sermons posted on YouTube that called for death to those in the LGBTQ+ community. People in Boise are rallying against it. On Sunday, June 15, Eric Jaronda, who lives next to the church and considers himself to be a born-again Christian, decided to speak with Jones personally....
MIX 106

How to Ride the Ridiculously Fun Giant Slides at JUMP in Downtown Boise

Trying to explain Jack's Urban Meeting Place, better known as JUMP, to someone who doesn't live in Boise is one of the toughest challenges you'll ever face. It defines itself as a not-for-profit, interactive creative center and community gathering place in the heart of downtown Boise. That answer is rarely good enough for someone as they stand outside in awe of this truly one-of-a-kind architectural marvel. The follow-up questions just flow.
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown Sold

Noble Investment Group today announced the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Boise | Downtown, capping more than $1.0 billion of investment activity over the past year. Boise is the Pacific Northwest's third most populous region behind Seattle and Portland, known for its combination of urban lifestyle and outdoor adventure. The city is rapidly growing due to its affordability and quality of life, ranking No. 1 on Indeed's list of cities with the fastest job growth and among Forbes list of Fastest-Growing City in America. The city is home to three Fortune 500 companies, Albertsons, Inc., Boise Cascade, and Micron Technology Inc., as well as numerous corporate headquarters, including the Simplot World Headquarters, one block from the hotel.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home

No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

‘We love you Monkey’: Community honors missing Fruitland boy for his sixth birthday

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Blue balloons were sent off into the sky in Kiwianis Park in Payette Friday to celebrate and honor missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan's sixth birthday. “I hope he sees them," said Brandi Neal, Michael’s mother. She added blue was his favorite color and she made sure to get biodegradable balloons because he "loved the environment."
FRUITLAND, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy