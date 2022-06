Authorities say someone used a stolen pickup truck to break open an ATM in Penfield and remove all the cash. It happened around 3 a.m. yesterday at the Chase Bank branch on Fairport Nine Mile Point Road. The truck was stolen minutes earlier from Whitney Road in Fairport. It was found abandoned on New Wickham Drive in Penfield. No one has been arrested. Sheriff's deputies and Fairport police are investigating.

PENFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO