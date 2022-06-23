ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry Springs, CA

5 charged in connection with underground pot farm in Newberry Springs enter pleas

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3wjN_0gK4DVJQ00

Almost half of a group of 11 people charged in connection with a massive, underground marijuana facility in the High Desert have entered plea agreements while others have active warrants for their arrests, court records show,

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson revealed the charges for the group last month after the 14,000-square-foot subterranean warehouse was discovered by sheriff’s deputies in Newberry Springs earlier this year.

One of those charged was 30-year-old Cheng Lin who sold the property to Qiaoyan Liu, 35, in November 2020 “but continued to intend to facilitate cultviation of marijuana on the property” and allowed the underground structure to be built, according to the DA’s complaint.

Both defendants faced a felony charge for conspiracy to commit a crime in addition to other alleged crimes.

Lin pleaded guilty as part of a plea bargain on June 7 to two counts of illegal marijuana cultivation with a concurrent violation of environmental law and two counts of possession of marijuana for sale.

A judge sentenced Lin to 24 months probation and 240 days in county jail where Lin will be eligible for work release and weekends. A restitution hearing is scheduled on Sept. 20.

Liu pleaded guilty on May 27 to illegal marijuana cultivation with a concurrent violation of environmental law and one count of possession of marijuana for sale. A judge sentenced Liu to serve 180 days in county jail and 24 months of probation.

Both defendants had their conspiracy charges dismissed as part of their pleas.

Here are the others who pleaded:

  • Zhonggui He, 60: guilty to two counts of illegal marijuana cultivation with concurrent violation of environmental law, possession of marijuana for sale. Sentence: 24 months probation, 100 days in county jail.
  • Wu Lin, 33: guilty to illegal marijuana cultivation with concurrent violation of environmental law, possession of marijuana for sale. Sentence: 24 months probation, 180 days in county jail.
  • Mingfeng He, 37: no contest to illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale. Sentence: 12 months probation, 45 days in county jail (was given credit for 23 days time served).

The other six defendants — Weijian Liu, Aiqing Lin, Wenren He, Lijie Lin, Bin Li and Huang Lin — did not show up for their court hearings in May and warrants were issued, according to records.

A search of booking records showed none were in sheriff’s custody as of Wednesday evening.

Deputies discovered the marijuana bunker on March 3 after serving a search warrant at the Newberry Springs property.

Authorities said law enforcement found the underground facility — built from 30 Conex boxes — to contain more than 6,000 marijuana plants with a black-market value of up to $9 million.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

Comments / 3

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Trio accused in Cabazon outlets deadly robbery of Palm Springs man arraigned in court

Twin 19-year-old brothers accused with an 18-year-old in a robbery that culminated in the shooting death of a 66-year-old shopper at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon pled not guilty to murder and robbery charges Friday morning. Emanuel Rick Burt and Elijah Ray Burt, of Victorville, were extradited to Riverside County last month from The post Trio accused in Cabazon outlets deadly robbery of Palm Springs man arraigned in court appeared first on KESQ.
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Local man arrested and a local juvenile as well as his parents issued citations after shooting a pedestrian with a gel-ball gun along Third Street near I Street.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man arrested and a local juvenile as well as his parents issued citations after shooting a pedestrian with a gel-ball gun along Third Street near I Street on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022.
NEEDLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry Springs, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Local man arrested and local women issued citation and released with future court date after deputies served search warrant and discovered stolen property, drugs and a weapon.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man arrested and local women issued citation and released with future court date after deputies served search warrant on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 and discovered stolen property, drugs and a weapon.
NEEDLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

California city councilman found guilty of bribery, arson

A federal jury determined a former Adelanto city councilman accepted a $10,000 cash bribe for a vote regarding marijuana regulations and then hired a man to burn down his restaurant so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Jermaine Wright,...
ADELANTO, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Local man arrested for possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in public after officers were investigating a theft call for service at a business.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: A local man was arrested for possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm in public after officers were investigating a theft call for service at a business on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
BARSTOW, CA
Fontana Herald News

Death investigation is conducted after deceased female is found in Mentone

A death investigation is being conducted after a deceased female was found in Mentone, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On June 20, deputies with the Sheriff’s Yucaipa Station were requested to respond to a wash area near Crafton Avenue and San Bernardino Avenue for a report of a found deceased person. Arriving deputies located the female but were unable to identify her due to the state of the remains.
MENTONE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pot Farm#Marijuana Plants#Plea Bargain
Long Beach Tribune

Traffic stop followed by a foot pursuit resulted in the driver’s death after a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy opened fire

Adelanto, California – The California Department of Justice is looking into an incident where a deputy from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opened fire on an unarmed person after conducting a traffic stop, resulting in his death, according to authorities. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Motorcyclist Killed In A Crash On Southbound I-15 In The Cajon Pass Saturday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A person on a motorcycle was killed after crashing into an SUV in the Cajon Pass on Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash. The collision was reported at about 8:48am, Saturday June 25, 2022. It was located on southbound Interstate 15 about two miles after Cleghorn Road exit in the Blue Cut area. The vehicles involved according to the CHP traffic log were a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and a white Kia SUV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Elderly couple found dead inside Big Bear home

Homicide detectives are investigating after the bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a home in Big Bear Saturday evening. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on the 800 Block of Breckinridge Road near Big Bear Lake around 6:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the home’s front […]
CBS LA

2 men, woman claiming to be sovereign citizens arrested; Military-grade explosives found at Mojave Desert compound

Three people who claim to be sovereign citizens were arrested in the Mojave Desert after authorities say they found them with explosives in their vehicle and home.David Russell, 50, and 46-year-old Jeffery Russell were in a white Ford Taurus that was stopped Saturday morning on Twentynine Palms Highway and Old Woman Springs Road by San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies for vehicle code violations. During the stop, authorities say the men claimed to be sovereign citizens exempt from U.S. law and determined that they were both prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.A search of the vehicle turned up live ammunition, black...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on murder charge in San Bernardino

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing a murder in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On April 11 at about 6:25 a.m., the San Bernardino Police Call Center received a 911 call regarding a possible shooting. Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim, Robert Henry Garcia, 46, on-scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Garcia was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Fire Burns Multiple Buildings in San Bernardino

San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched Saturday morning to a reported commercial fire, in the area of East Central & South Lugo, San Bernardino. Firefighters quickly arrived on-scene to find a large pallet yard on fire with multiple exposures immediately threatened. Arriving crews worked to suppress the large fire & protect nearby exposures. Windy conditions & high heat quickly pushed the fire through the highly combustible pallet yard. A second alarm was quickly struck to bring additional manpower and equipment to the scene. A large amount of ember cast blew through the adjacent area causing additional spot fires, threatening multiple city blocks.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

5K+
Followers
954
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy