This SLO County dog just competed at the Westminster Kennel Club show. Here’s how he did

By Mariana Duran
The Tribune
 2 days ago

San Luis Obispo County’s champion Great Pyrenees went up against the best at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this week, and while he didn’t win it all, the fluffy fellow did come back with an award.

On June 22, EJ competed in the show’s Best of Breed competition , going against 12 other Great Pyrenees champions.

EJ, who’s from Arroyo Grande, won Select Dog, with only two other Great Pyrenees ranking above him. The award, according to his owner and handler Terrie Strom, “is a big deal.”

Although he wasn’t able to advance to the next stage of the competition, EJ received a ribbon, a medallion and championship points for his performance.

EJ and his owner and handler Terrie Strom drove all the way to Tarrytown, New York to compete in the prestigious Westminster Dog Show in June 2022. EJ won a ribbon as Select Dog, with only two Great Pyrenees ranking above him. Courtesy: Terrie Strom

This was the first time Strom competed at Westminster, and she said she was excited to be there.

“There were three days that we were there and I just watched, and of course the more I watched, the more nervous I got,” Strom said. “The quality of dogs is very high at Westminster, so it was a great honor to receive the award that we received.”

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has taken place every year since 1877, making it the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the country, according to its website. Over 3,000 dogs participated in the nationally televised event this year.

Strom said she was proud of EJ, who has only been competing in dog shows for a year and a half but was invited to participate in the renowned competition.

“To come home with a ribbon that gives us points is unbelievable,” Strom said. “The only way we could have done better is if we would have gotten Best of Breed.”

What’s next for EJ?

Even though the four-legged champion did not win his breed category, which would have qualified him for Westminster’s Working Group competition, EJ was still awarded 4 points for his win as Select Dog.

The points go toward the American Kennel Club’s Great Championship ranking for Great Pyrenees, where dogs are ranked based on their wins.

EJ is currently a bronze champion, only 20 points away from reaching silver level. The highest possible level is platinum.

EJ, a Great Pyrenees from Arroyo Grande, won Select Dog at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in June 2022 and received a ribbon and medallion in recognition. Courtesy: Terrie Strom

EJ is also currently ranked No. 5 in breed in the nation, according to Strom. She said EJ is also No. 1 for the owner-handler series.

Strom said EJ will keep competing throughout the year, looking to win more points and improve his standing. If he maintains his standing, EJ will be invited to Westminster again next year because of his rankings.

“A lot of dogs that come to Westminster, they retire, this is their last show, Strom said. “But in (EJ’s) case, he’s just starting off.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Tribune

The Tribune

