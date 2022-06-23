ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

25-year-old University of Cincinnati graduate found shot in the head in Maryland

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

A 2022 University of Cincinnati graduate died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore, Maryland.

WJZ-TV reported that at approximately 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95, according to MDTA. Officers found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder when they arrived. Behind the wheel was Sai Charan Nakka, 25, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Baltimore police have officially launched a homicide investigation into Nakka's death.

Nakka graduated in January with a master's degree in engineering from the University of Cincinnati. According to Sudhanshu Kaushik, executive director of the organization, representatives from the North American Association of Indian Students are currently en route to Baltimore to obtain more details on Nakka's death.

Kaushik said that Nakka was dropping off a friend from the Baltimore/ Washington International Airport before his death. Although Baltimore police have not released any details of their investigation, the student organization is seeking answers as to whether or not this was a racially motivated attack.

Coroner: Carbon monoxide contributed to death of 21-year-old UC women's soccer player

His parents, Nakka Narsimha and Padma, are residents of Nalgonda, India, and received word of his death on Monday evening. His father made a statement on Wednesday regarding his son's death.

"We did not want to send our son to the US. We wanted him to be here. I had no interest in sending him there and told him not to go. But he insisted, and then we allowed him to realise his wish as he was very particular to go to the US. We never imagined that he would be coming back as a dead body," Narasimha said.

He also said the U.S. government should not issue gun licenses "indiscriminately" to its citizens, which may lead to such incidents.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 25-year-old University of Cincinnati graduate found shot in the head in Maryland

