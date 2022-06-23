Charlotte FC travels to Canada to face CF Montreal

Charlotte FC tifo

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is traveling to Canada Saturday to face off against CF Montréal.

The team is coming off a 1-to-1 tie with the Columbus Crew last Saturday evening.

>> We’ll have the match live at 7:30 p.m. in English on TV64 y español en Telemundo Charlotte. You can also stream it in English here y en español aquí.

CF Montréal beat Charlotte, 2-0, on the road on May 14 in the first meeting between the sides. This match will be Charlotte’s first in Canada.

CF Montréal has lost its last three true home matches against expansion teams (excluding temporary home matches in New Jersey in 2020), with its last home win against an MLS newcomer a 2-1 victory over Atlanta in 2017. Montreal has won only two of its seven home matches against expansion teams.

Charlotte FC picked up its second away point of the season in a 1-1 draw at Columbus on Saturday (D2 L6). Only Chivas USA and Real Salt Lake (both 1 in 2005) and the Miami Fusion (1 in 1998) have taken fewer points in their first eight matches of their expansion season in MLS history.

CF Montréal’s 1-0 loss to Austin on Saturday ended a run of 13 straight matches with a goal dating back to the opening day of the season. The 13-match run with a goal equaled the second longest such streak in the club’s regular season history behind a 14-match stretch in April-July 2017.

Andre Shinyashiki scored Charlotte’s only goal in its 1-1 draw at Columbus on Saturday, his third goal in six matches with Charlotte. In all, Shinyashiki has been involved in four of the seven goals Charlotte has scored since his arrival in May (3 goals, 1 assist).

Need To Know:

