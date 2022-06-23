ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greendale, IN

Michael “Mike” Allen, 49, Greendale

By Moore Funeral Homes
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael “Mike” Dean Allen, 49, of Greendale passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mike was born on Thursday, October 12, 1972 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Stanley and Shirley (Littell) Allen. Mike was a member of the Milan Baptist Church. He worked...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Shirley Mae (Schaefer) Volz, 88, Milan

Shirley Mae (nee Schaefer) Volz, 88, of Milan passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Ripley Crossing in Milan. Shirley was born on Saturday, December 9, 1933 in Batavia, Ohio; daughter of Herbert and Mary Evangeline (Verkamp) Schaefer. Shirley married her true love, Bob Volz on November 4, 1961. Shirley was a member of the St. Pius Catholic Church and St. Pius Alter Society. She was a beautician in Sunman and worked for Home Care. Shirley loved going to yard sales and playing bingo. She enjoyed putting paint on anything and everything and enjoyed helping people. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews.
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Marvin Cook

Marvin E. Cook, 79, of Brookville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 following a four year battle with Alzheimer’s. Marvin was born in Connersville on October 17, 1942, to William and Kathleen Murphy Cook. He was in the Brookville High School graduating class of 1960. Marvin married Janice Moreland on December 7, 1963 in Bright, Indiana, and they enjoyed over fifty-three years together. He was employed as a truck driver for 32 years at E. W. Brockman in Connersville and in retirement he worked for George’s Pharmacy. Marvin was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Harrison and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Brookville. He enjoyed classic cars, reading, traveling, rescuing animals, helping people and drawing. His greatest joy was being with family.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Randall Konradi

Randall “Randy” Konradi, age 62, of Morris, passed away Wednesday June 22, 2022, at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati after battling cancer. He was born February 9, 1960, in Lawrenceburg, a son to William and Dorine Smith Konradi. After graduating from East Central High School Randy joined the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany serving as Military Police. He was a career carpenter working for several contractors in the area taking great pride in building homes. Randy was a member of the Sunman American Legion.
MORRIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Stanley, Hartley lead the way at Rushville Lion Pride 5K

The first of this year’s six Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit (SIRC) events took place Saturday with the Lion Pride 5 K in Rushville. 18-year-old Kyle Stanley from Falmouth – which straddles the Rush/Fayette County line – was the overall winner with a time of 17:18. 17-year-old Emma...
RUSHVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Brown wins Brookville Blazing Inferno Challenge

BROOKVILLE, IN — A hot wing eating champion was crowned Friday evening in Brookville as part of the festivities the night before CanoeFest. Craig Brown won the Brookville Blazing Inferno Challenge wing eating contest and described how hot the wings were. “It’s almost like putting a hot coal in...
BROOKVILLE, IN
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
OHIO STATE
WRBI Radio

Heather C. Cummins-Banks, 47, Brookville

Heather Christine Cummins-Banks age 47, of Brookville, Indiana died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her residence in Brookville following a brave battle with cancer. Born April 29, 1975 in Oxford, Ohio she was the daughter of Rocky Cummins Sr. & Sheila (Robertson) Pierce. On July 3, 2020 she was united in marriage to Phil Banks, and he survives.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
HOLTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Alice Collins

Alice Louise Collins, 87, of Batesville, passed away June 26, 2022 at Arbor Grove Village in Greensburg. She was born to parents Joseph and Letha (White) Grossman on August 1, 1934 in Decatur County, Indiana. Alice enjoyed yard sales and going out to eat. She loved all animals and had...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Jeremy Taylor

Jeremy Taylor, 95, of Brookville died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his residence. Jeremy was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, 1926, to Winthrop and Nina Whelan Brown Taylor. After graduating from high school, he furthered his education by earning a BA Degree and a Bachelor of Law Degree. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from September 26, 1944 until August 17, 1946. Jeremy married Jean “Kay” Weber on May 14, 1955 in Indianapolis and they enjoyed sixty-one years together before she died on January 17, 2016. He had a love for railroads from a child and as an adult he was employed by the New York Central Railroad from 1952 through 1968 and the Long Island Railroad from 1969 through 1977. Jeremy was an encyclopedia of railroad history and facts and was an avid railroad photographer and published five books on railroading. Jeremy was also an avid walker and completed walking the Appalachian Trail of more than 2,190 miles.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Daniel L. Hooten Sr.

Daniel Lee Hooten Sr., 77, of Batesville, passed away at Arbor Grove in Greensburg on June 25, 2022. He was the son of Herschel and Lucille (Hermesh) Hooten and born on March 20, 1945. Daniel was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1130 and retired from Hill-Rom.
BATESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Body of Indianapolis man recovered from pond after kayaking accident

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – An investigation is underway after an Indianapolis man’s body was recovered from a private pond in Ripley County over the weekend. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in Holton around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators learned a kayaker fell […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Acra named Miss Decatur County 2022

GREENSBURG, IN — Ellie Acra was named Miss Decatur County at the 2022 pageant Friday night at Greensburg High School. Acra was crowned by 2021 Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger. Acra is a 2020 graduate of Greensburg High School who will be a junior this fall at Purdue University,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Huntersville Road project continues

BATESVILLE, IN — Work continues this week on the Huntersville Road project in Batesville. Paul H. Rohe Construction is handling stormwater and paving improvements in that area. And a reminder that Rohe plans to close State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets downtown on Monday, July 11 to...
BATESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indy kayaker found dead in private pond, police investigate

HOLTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after he was found dead in a private pond. Officers responded to a report of a kayaker that had fallen in the water and not resurfaced. They received this report at 6:45 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in the town of Holton.
HOLTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
VERSAILLES, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Motorcycle Accident in NKY

One person was injured in the two-vehicle accident. (Florence, Ky.) – A motorcyclist is in critical, but stable condition after a collision in Florence. Florence Police responded to the two-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on Industrial Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a motorcycle had collided with a passenger...
FLORENCE, KY

