Michael “Mike” Allen, 49, Greendale

Jeremy Taylor, 95, of Brookville died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his residence. Jeremy was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, 1926, to Winthrop and Nina Whelan Brown Taylor. After graduating from high school, he furthered his education by earning a BA Degree and a Bachelor of Law Degree. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from September 26, 1944 until August 17, 1946. Jeremy married Jean “Kay” Weber on May 14, 1955 in Indianapolis and they enjoyed sixty-one years together before she died on January 17, 2016. He had a love for railroads from a child and as an adult he was employed by the New York Central Railroad from 1952 through 1968 and the Long Island Railroad from 1969 through 1977. Jeremy was an encyclopedia of railroad history and facts and was an avid railroad photographer and published five books on railroading. Jeremy was also an avid walker and completed walking the Appalachian Trail of more than 2,190 miles.

BROOKVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO