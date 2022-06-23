ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, DE

One arrested, one at large following Lincoln shooting

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Samuel Mondestin of Seaford for reckless endangering and other charges following a shooting incident that occurred in the Lincoln area June 22. About 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Stop Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Michael Bauer of Dover, DE for firearm and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday morning. On June 26, 2022 at approximately 1:48 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a black motorcycle traveling northbound on South Dupont...
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

State Police Identify Inmate Who Died In Sussex County

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died at Sussex Correctional Institution on June 25, 2022 as Terry Spence, 52, of Lewes, DE. Officials said the investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available. Original Story. Delaware State Police...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Inmate dies at Delaware prison, state police launch investigation

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate over the weekend at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Police say detectives and the Department of Correction are investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on Saturday. The inmate’s body was turned over to...
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
Lincoln, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, DE
State
Delaware State
Seaford, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Man Found Shot To Death in Milford

The Milford Police Department has identified the victim in last week’s homicide investigation as Aaron L. Jackson, 34 of Bridgeville, Delaware. The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in Milford, police said Saturday. Officials said...
MILFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Conducting Death Investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death, which occurred yesterday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Delaware State Police detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death of an inmate which occurred on June 25, 2022. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Millsboro Home Damaged After Car Backs into it

MILLSBORO, Del.- Firefighters had to rush to a Millsboro home early Sunday afternoon to rescue the driver of a car that backed into the dwelling, causing significant property damage. The Millsboro Fire Company said it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Firefighters were alerted that one person was trapped. When they...
MILLSBORO, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Troop 4#The Delaware State Police#Delaware Crime Stoppers
nccpdnews.com

POLICE RETIRE THREE CANINES

(New Castle, De 19720) Last week members of the New Castle County Division of Police celebrated the retirement of three police canines. K9 Ace, born on 10/23/11, is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois imported from the Netherlands. K9 Ace served as a dual purpose K9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection. K9 Ace has been with the NCCPD since June of 2014. During his career K9 Ace was awarded an Animal Hero Award from the Delaware Medical Association and recognized in Resolution (No. 18-106) from New Castle County Council. He has served the citizens of New Castle County for 8 years with his handler M/Cpl. Tanyer.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Inmate dies at Sussex Correctional Institution

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. DSP detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death, which occurred June 25. The investigation remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Laurel Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department in Delaware is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured above. The suspect is allegedly involved in a bank robbery that took place today at the Bank of Delmarva. Laurel Police is asking anyone with information to forward it to Ptlm. Howard...
LAUREL, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMDT.com

Salisbury Police asking for public’s help in locating 17-year-old girl

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen not seen since Friday. Police say 17-year-old Sheilea Angelique Johnson was last seen at 601 Dover Street around 10:00 p.m. on June 24th. Johnson is described as about 5’06” tall, and weighing 280 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair. Johnson was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail, a gray t-shirt that says “Power to the Females”, cheetah print glasses, and rainbow fuzzy slippers.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Millsboro man arrested following police chase in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after he led police on a chase Tuesday evening. At around 7 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Rehoboth Avenue observed a brown Mercedes Benz displaying a ficticious Delaware registration plate. The officer tried to stop the vehicle in the second block of Baltimore Avenue, at which point an unknown passenger reportedly got out of the vehicle and the vehicle fled west on Baltimore Avenue.
Cape Gazette

Fayetta B. Parsell, enjoyed full life

Fayetta B. Parsell, 96, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully at The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes with her twin sons by her side. Faye was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Blades, daughter of the late John P. and Hazel M. Toomey Bunting. She attended Beacom Business School after graduating from John M. Clayton High School in Dagsboro. For a brief period of time, Faye worked in the City of Wilmington; however, big-city life was very foreign to the farming community she had been raised in, thus she returned to the home she knew and loved. Until relocating to Smyrna in 1959, Faye helped her parents on their small truck farm of about 40 acres, where they grew tomatoes, strawberries, watermelon and cantaloupe, as well as raised hogs and turkeys. In the winter months, she and her parents would make hundreds of fresh holly wreaths that would be shipped to New York for the holiday season. These endeavors made it possible for them to have a niche in the farm market industry well before its time. Much of their summer produce was delivered to the many hotels in Rehoboth Beach, especially to Mr. Papajohn at the former Belhaven Hotel, as he demanded the best and said they had the best of anyone in the region. It was in Dagsboro where Faye met her husband, Theodore R. Parsell, who passed Nov. 14, 1999. They resided in Dagsboro until moving to Smyrna in 1958, along with her parents who retired from farming.
LEWES, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Dollar Tree

New Castle – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Dollar Tree. On June 21st, 2022, at approximately 12:54 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar Tree at 1230 Beaver Brook Plaza in New Castle. The investigation revealed that the unknown white male suspect entered the store as an employee was waiting on customers. When the employee opened the cash register, the suspect approached the employee and began trying to grab money from the cash register. The employee quickly shut the cash register and the suspect pushed the employee away. The suspect then pulled out a knife and attempted to open the cash register but was unsuccessful, so he took the entire cash drawer and fled toward a development named Chaddwyk. No one was injured during the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Church Helps Community Pay for Gas

SALISBURY, Md.- One church in Salisbury is trying to do something about the high gas prices. The First Baptist Church in Salisbury was at the Tiger Mart on Route 50 giving out $25 gas card. According to Pastor Lewis Watson they served 135 cars, and says in these trying times, they hope to help the community again soon.
SALISBURY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy