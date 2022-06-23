ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth person receives life sentence for murder of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh

By Tommy Wiita
 3 days ago
Another person has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of a Minneapolis realtor.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Lyndon Wiggins, of Minneapolis, was sentenced on Wednesday without the possibility of release for his involvement in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh on Dec. 31, 2019.

Wiggins was convicted by a Hennepin County jury of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder on June 2. In addition, he was also found guilty of aiding and abetting kidnapping and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.

Wiggins is one of four people who have been charged, convicted and sentenced for the planning and participation in the incident that killed Baugh, and the shooting of her boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh.

The other three:

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis: The 43-year-olds from Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, respectively, were indicted by a grand jury in February 2020. They were convicted in June 2021 of premeditated 1st-degree murder, kidnapping, and attempted 2nd-degree murder. They have been sentenced to life without parole.

Elsa Segura: The 30-year-old from Fridley was indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury in May 2021. She was convicted in September 2021 of aiding and abetting premeditated 1st-degree murder, as well as charges of aiding and abetting attempted murder and kidnapping. She was also sentenced to life without parole.

Shante Davis, 40, is also charged with aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact in the case. The Minneapolis woman has yet to go to trial, which is expected to take place starting Oct. 24.

Prosecutors said Berry and Davis, with the help of Segura and Wiggins, lured Baugh to a fake house showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019.

That's where she was abducted and taken away in a U-Haul truck. She was later found shot three times in an alley. She died at a hospital.

Between the time Baugh was kidnapped and when she was killed, a masked man broke into a home and shot Mitchell-Momoh multiple times in the torso, investigators said. His and Baugh's two children were in the house at the time.

Investigators believed Mitchell-Momoh and Berry were in a business feud at the time.

