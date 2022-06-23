ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downers Grove, IL

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Offices in Downers Grove, Hinsdale and La Grange Celebrate Community Kindness with a Food Drive to Benefit Downers Grove Area FISH Pantry Through June 15, 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is pleased to announce that the Hinsdale, Downers Grove and La Grange offices are collecting non-perishable food items for the Downers Grove Area FISH Pantry through June 15 as part of the firm’s annual all-company Community Kindness event. Please drop off non-perishable food items at the...

