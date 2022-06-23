D10 thanks lake clean-up and blood drive volunteers

Christ Lutheran Church on Capitol Hill, 105 University Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55103 its listed in the National Register of Historical Places. The application had been submitted in August of 2019 to the National Park Service and the plaque has been installed. Shown above, left to right: Reverend Dr. Joy L. McDonald Coltvet, congregation president Laura Delventhal, and David Krahn, member of the Property Team. Christ Lutheran on Capitol Hill is significant under the National Register Criterion for its architecture as a distinctive example of the Beaux Arts style within the context of Protestant churches. The congregation chose the aesthetic of the new edifice, constructed in 1915, to be in harmony with the newly completed Minnesota State Capitol, located diagonally across the street. The Beaux Arts style ran counter to both the stylistic trends and the theological prescriptions of Lutheran churches especially, and Protestant churches generally. Often Protestant churches were more inspired by the Gothic and Romanesque style.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO