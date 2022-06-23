ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

D10 thanks lake clean-up and blood drive volunteers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks so much to everyone who showed up to make our May 21 Como Lake Clean-Up event a success! We had 32 community members help collect 50 pounds of trash from the lakeshore. We also had our third Como Community Blood Drive on May 26 at Como Zoo where the Red...

LET’S GET CRAZY (AGAIN)

On a hot evening in July 2008, some Frogtown residents came up with a crazy idea. Thirteen acres of beautiful land stood empty on the west end of the neighborhood. What if those 13 acres could become a new park? Four of us – including yours truly – drew up a plan on the back of an envelope. Then we got to work.
SAINT PAUL, MN
PLAN IT June 2022

The Eco Fair will be a free community event. Organizers of the Eco Fair & 5k have put out a call for exhibitors to participate in the event to be held Saturday, Aug. 13 in Como Park. It will be hosted by Donate Good Stuff in partnership with District 10 Como & District 12 St. Anthony Park Community Councils, Zero Waste St. Paul, and ReUse Minnesota Nonprofits and community organizations that focus on sustainability, the environment, reuse, etc can find out more and register at https://www.donategoodstuff.org/eco-fair-5k-2022---support-the-event.html.
SAINT PAUL, MN
HISTORIC CHURCH RECOGNIZED

Christ Lutheran Church on Capitol Hill, 105 University Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55103 its listed in the National Register of Historical Places. The application had been submitted in August of 2019 to the National Park Service and the plaque has been installed. Shown above, left to right: Reverend Dr. Joy L. McDonald Coltvet, congregation president Laura Delventhal, and David Krahn, member of the Property Team. Christ Lutheran on Capitol Hill is significant under the National Register Criterion for its architecture as a distinctive example of the Beaux Arts style within the context of Protestant churches. The congregation chose the aesthetic of the new edifice, constructed in 1915, to be in harmony with the newly completed Minnesota State Capitol, located diagonally across the street. The Beaux Arts style ran counter to both the stylistic trends and the theological prescriptions of Lutheran churches especially, and Protestant churches generally. Often Protestant churches were more inspired by the Gothic and Romanesque style.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Guardians of our freshwater

What thoughts or images come to mind when you hear “freshwater”? Do you see a sparkling lake, hear water lapping against the shoreline, feel it tickling your toes? Is it a gurgling creek winding through woods and meadows to an unseen destination?. The darker picture: Freshwater faces continual...
MINNESOTA STATE
Anyone seeking a project for their community doesn’t have a lot of time to weigh in on St. Paul’s 2023 Long-Range Capital Improvement Budget (CIB) candidates. A public hearing on projects is 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 20 at city hall, giving advocates one more chance to seek share of a $1 million pot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
'Hero Pay' applications flood into Minnesota

Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Paul residents named Bush Fellows

Abdiaziz Ibrahim and Dr. Artika Tyner are among 24 extraordinary leaders who have been named the 2022 Bush Fellows for Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography. The Bush Fellowship provides Fellows with up to $100,000 over 12 to 24 months to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hamline-Midway library to be demolished

1 - In-person listening session at library on March 22; survey version 1 had 68 responses, survey version 2 had 66 responses. 1 - Online survey, 1000 responses of which 763 about Hamline Midway project; question was whether folks wanted to renovate library or demolish and rebuild. 4 - Virtual...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Building power through unity

“Elders from diverse backgrounds are becoming more aware of the importance of working together to build power,” said St. Paul resident Vic Rosenthal. “For many elders, because of race or lack of resources, there are significant inequities and that everyone must work together to change the status quo.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
