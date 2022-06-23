Hawkins County Rescue Squad suspends search for possible missing man

Two road projects starting Monday will affect the flow of traffic for those who travel Highway 93 in Sullivan County and Washington Counties. Paving operations on State Route 93 between US 11 W/Stone Drive and the TN/Va state line are now underway. Motorists should expect delays and some business entrances may have direct access temporarily limited depending on crew locations. Also on Highway 93, a blasting operation will affect the flow of traffic at the Sullivan County/Washington County line. Both directions of the roadway between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road will be impacted.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO