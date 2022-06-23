ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Hawkins County Rescue Squad suspends search for possible missing man

supertalk929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkins County Rescue suspended search efforts for a potential missing man who was last seen floating on a raft near the Cherokee Lake Quarryville Boat Ramp Wednesday, 6/22, afternoon near...

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Three people transported to hospital following crash

Flight cancellations nearly take away a chance of a lifetime for Cocke Co choir. Their impromptu gospel performance of ‘Marvelous’ struck the right note with a busy airport employee. KPD officers no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, five businesses impacted. Updated: 3 hours ago. Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Washington Co. homeowner detains burglar: reports

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man is behind bars after a homeowner detained him during a burglary incident, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Police responded to the 150 block of Frog Level Road Sunday in reference to a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found that the homeowner […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Blount Co. house fire

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit investigators, U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested the man. The dog was found on the side of I-75 without shade or water in the scorching heat. Fertilization Doctor on Tenn. Trigger Law. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
City
Mooresburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Mooresburg, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Police: Jacksboro man dies after crash in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jacksboro man died after losing control and crashing in LaFollette Friday night, according to LaFollette Police Department Sgt. Homer Herrell. Jack Anthony Wallace, 30, was driving at approximately 70 miles per hour when he lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway on Claiborne Road, just past South High Knob, Sgt. Herrell told WVLT news.
JACKSBORO, TN
993thex.com

Speed, Felony Evading Police Land Two In Jail

Johnson City Police were busy over the weekend arresting two individuals in separate incidents involving speed and evading arrest. Sunday night, Isaiah M. Martin of Johnson City was arrested for going 98 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone and then refusing to stop for police on Interstate 26, but was apprehended a short time later. Meanwhile, Robert F. Carnella of Johnson City was arrested for speeding and evading police after eventually being stopped on West State of Franklin Road, near Walnut Street. Both Martin and Carnella are scheduled for court appearances Monday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

KCSO: Child in car during pursuit with man wanted on several charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted on multiple charges in Tennessee was arrested in East Knoxville following a short pursuit Friday evening, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn. Darrien Metcalf, 26, of Chattanooga, was wanted for charges out of Hamilton County, including, VOP possession...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

I-81 crash in Washington Co., VA causes delays

Update: As of 1:20 p.m., VDOT’s 511 system listed the scene as cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle crash on Interstate 81 caused lane closures and delays Sunday, traffic officials said. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 traffic information system, a crash at Mile Marker 33.6 closed the northbound right […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Sonar#Raft#Twra
wvlt.tv

Scott County Woman Missing Since Saturday

Knoxville fire investigators asking for information on former Hotel Knoxville fire. Those that submit a tip leading to prosecution will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, officials said. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. What will reproductive health look like in Tennessee?. Alan Jackson to perform in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Man Found Face Down In Holston, Identified

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has identified the body of a Kingsport man found Wednesday evening face down in the Holston River near Church Hill. The TWRA says 51 year old Dennis Wayne Jenkins was found in the water upstream from a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The unoccupied aluminum boat did not appear to have been in a collision. Jenkins was not wearing a life jacket. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
supertalk929.com

Two Road Projects To Effect Traffic Flow On State Route 93

Two road projects starting Monday will affect the flow of traffic for those who travel Highway 93 in Sullivan County and Washington Counties. Paving operations on State Route 93 between US 11 W/Stone Drive and the TN/Va state line are now underway. Motorists should expect delays and some business entrances may have direct access temporarily limited depending on crew locations. Also on Highway 93, a blasting operation will affect the flow of traffic at the Sullivan County/Washington County line. Both directions of the roadway between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road will be impacted.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

BrightRidge: Over 1,000 temporarily lost power around Gray

Update: According to BridgtRidge’s outage map, power was restored as of 2:10 p.m. Sunday. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half of BrightRidge’s customers in the Sulphur Springs area were without electricity Sunday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map. Around 1:50 p.m., the BrightRidge outage information system showed a 50.75% outage rate in the area. […]
GRAY, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen's tragic death gives new hope

A bear died after getting trapped in a car during heat wave Wednesday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. Family-friendly events to plan your weekend. TWRA investigating after man dies in Holston River. Updated: 14 hours ago. Agents said when they found him, he was not wearing...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy