Learn How To Break Into The Music Business At Radio One Presents The Music Meeting On June 30th!

By BreAnna Holmes
 4 days ago

Want to learn how to break into the music industry and get your music played on the radio?

Get valuable insight from industry professionals for free! Plus, enjoy amazing performances. Watch it live here on BlackAmericaWeb.com June 30, 2022 at 7pm EST!

Checkout the powerful discussions and phenomenal performances from the 2021 Music Meeting in the video below:

Learn How To Break Into The Music Business At Radio One Presents The Music Meeting On June 30th! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

