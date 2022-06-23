ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Judge Considered in Trial of Ex-Fort Worth Cop Charged With Killing Atatiana Jefferson

Cover picture for the articleEleven witnesses testified Thursday in a hearing to determine if a new judge would be assigned to the Aaron Dean trial. Dean is a former Fort Worth police officer being charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. The hearing came on the day jury selection was...

Aaron Dean’s Lawyers Argue for Removal of Judge in Murder Case

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – OPening statements in the murder trial of a former Fort Worth Police officer were to begin yesterday but that did not happen. Instead Aaron Dean’s attorneys were arguing for the current judge in the case be removed. Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel heard testimony against Judge David Hagerman to that end.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasmetronews.com

Dallas murder suspect captured after police say he cut leg monitor while out on bond

A suspect in a capital murder case police say was on the run shortly after he was released from jail on bond was arrested again Thursday afternoon. James Moore was found in Northeast Dallas by the U.S. Marshals and taken into custody, Dallas police said. Moore was released from jail last week after Dallas County prosecutors announced they were not ready for his trial. That prompted state District Judge Ernie White to reduce Moore’s bail amount from $500,000 to $1,000.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality. Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation. Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing. 
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Grand Jury Declines To Indict Bill Hutchinson

A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict developer Bill Hutchinson after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year. The grand jury decided not to indict Hutchinson Wednesday, per attorney Dan Hagood, who represents Hutchinson and provided a copy of the grand jury’s no-bill. Grand jury deliberations are confidential, so the reasons behind the no-bill aren’t made public.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Texas high court rejects convicted murderer former officer Roy Oliver's appeal

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected an appeal filed by a former Balch Springs police officer convicted of murder, meaning he will serve out his sentence.Roy Oliver, who previously served as a police officer with the department in Balch Springs, was convicted of murder after he shot Jordan Edwards, 15, in April 2017 as the teen was leaving a party with his brother and friends.He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.After the shooting, a Balch Springs internal affairs investigator told Oliver that he could be fired if he...
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Fight, Shooting at Dallas Dave & Buster's

One person is dead after a shooting at a Dave & Buster's restaurant in Dallas late Wednesday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 9400 North Central Expressway at approximately 11:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
GOP State House candidate indicted for impersonating public servant

A GOP State House of Representatives candidate has turned himself in after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony. The candidate, Fred Frazier, is accused of impersonating a code enforcement officer to get rid of his primary opponent's campaign signs while in the throes of a tight primary runoff in February.
MCKINNEY, TX
Man Dies in Raging Fire During Standoff With Tarrant County SWAT: Sheriff

A man who fired on deputies and placed explosive devices on his front porch died after his house caught fire Thursday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the man’s house in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road at about 9:30 a.m. to arrest him on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant, according to Deputy Chief Jennifer Gabbert.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Critical Missing- Angela McKinney

Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth PD Looking Missing 12-Year Old Girl

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police have issued a missing child alert for 12-year old Aubree Trainer who was last seen in the 5700 block of Giddyup lane around 10pm on June 20. Aubrey is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with medium-length auburn...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth police arrest woman who committed aggravated robbery of a financial institution

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department South Division officers attempted to stop a car occupied by a woman who committed an aggravated robbery of a financial institution in the 7500 block of McCart Avenue on Tuesday.At about 10:25 p.m., the suspect failed to yield to police and led officers in a chase. Police said that the officers used spikes to disable the tires on the suspect's vehicle.  The suspect continued to drive on two flat tires.  About 30 minutes later, the suspect came to a stop near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Westcreek Drive. There, the suspect was taken into police custody. There were no injuries and minimal damage to the suspect's vehicle. 
FORT WORTH, TX

