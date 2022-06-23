O.J. Simpson Fred Goldman Files New Docs, saying Simpson owes $96 million

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Fred Gldman is here to collect his money from O.J. Simpson and I must say its a staggering amount. $96 million, was laid out in the court documents that TMZ obtained, he is applying for new judgment against the former NFL star.

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

So heres the tea, O.J. was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the family of Ron Goldman, he’s the man that was with Nicole Brown Simpson, when they died in 1994. A court found Simpson liable in the killing of Ron.

Now Fred Goldman is saying there needs to be interest needs to be added as over the years Simpson has only made a handful of payments. Simpson has been said to be making money and should resume his payments, according to Goldman.

