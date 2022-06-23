ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

O.J. Simpson Fred Goldman Files New Docs, saying Simpson owes $96 million

By micahdixon
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Fred Gldman is here to collect his money from O.J. Simpson and I must say its a staggering amount. $96 million, was laid out in the court documents that TMZ obtained, he is applying for new judgment against the former NFL star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjAkP_0gK3nCrI00
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

So heres the tea, O.J. was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the family of Ron Goldman, he’s the man that was with Nicole Brown Simpson, when they died in 1994. A court found Simpson liable in the killing of Ron.

Now Fred Goldman is saying there needs to be interest needs to be added as over the years Simpson has only made a handful of payments. Simpson has been said to be making money and should resume his payments, according to Goldman.

Dam $96 million sounds crazy

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amber Heard Formally Announces Next Step in Legal Fight Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard isn't done fighting against her ex-husband Johnny Depp…legally. The Pirates of the Caribbean star's multimillion-dollar defamation suit against Amber Heard is over, but not entirely if the Aquaman actress can pay a pricey bond. In a hearing on June 24, a final judgment in the high-profile trial was presented and entered into the docket. But Heard's main attorney Elaine Bredehoft sought to set a briefing schedule and more for a proposed appeal for her client, Deadline reports. The judge told the attorney that if Heard wanted to appeal the verdict from the seven-person jury, the lawyer would have to file motions with the court. The lawyer was also informed that Heard will have to put up an $8.35 million bond with 6% interest per year for any appeal to formally move forward.
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
246
Followers
3K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy