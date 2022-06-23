Regionalization Gets Workshopped

City Council Vice Chair Lynn Ceglie owes her venture into politics to her children. After increased interest in local issues when her kids were in elementary school, Ceglie began serving on many local boards, commissions and organizations, eventually being first elected to the council in 2014 to represent Newport’s Second Ward. Ceglie then served as Vice Chair of the council with Mayor Harry Winthrop from 2016-2018. In 2020, she again successfully won re-election, this time as an at-large councilor, and was appointed to serve as vice chair once again with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO