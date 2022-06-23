Regionalization Gets Workshopped

PORTSMOUTH STUDENTS WIN PRESIDENTIAL ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD, RAISING FUNDS TO ACCEPT AWARD IN WASHINGTON D.C. Portsmouth, RI – A group of Portsmouth students have been awarded The President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA), a prestigious national award which recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects developed by K-12 youth. Their winning project is the establishment of the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, a student-driven, community farm program where kids learn about sustainable agriculture with hands-on problem-solving experiences. Since 1971, the President of the United States has joined with EPA to recognize young people for protecting our nation’s air, water, land, and ecology.
