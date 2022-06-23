ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Regionalization Gets Workshopped

By Andy Long
 2 days ago

About 80 people convened on June 20 at the Wyndham Hotel in Middletown to hear a presentation on the merits of creating a joint school district between the city of Newport and the town of Middletown. The attendees then broke into small groups to express their opinions on a...

this week’s Conversation with Lynn Ceglie

City Council Vice Chair Lynn Ceglie owes her venture into politics to her children. After increased interest in local issues when her kids were in elementary school, Ceglie began serving on many local boards, commissions and organizations, eventually being first elected to the council in 2014 to represent Newport’s Second Ward. Ceglie then served as Vice Chair of the council with Mayor Harry Winthrop from 2016-2018. In 2020, she again successfully won re-election, this time as an at-large councilor, and was appointed to serve as vice chair once again with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano.
NEWPORT, RI
School Audit Could Reassure Public

In November 2021, the Middletown town administrator exposed a $300,000 deficit that the school administration tried to hide in executive session discussions. Between then and now, the deficit grew to about $1.6 million as the school administration couldn’t provide clear answers and blamed the Town Council for not providing enough money. The school administration always had the option to appeal council appropriation decisions, but they never did. The Middletown Council twice expressed “no confidence” in the school administration, whose explanations and actions were not credible.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Is a New Thompson Middle School Next?

When interviewed by Newport This Week on June 21, Mario Carreno, director of the state’s School Building Authority, said one advantage for Newport entering a unified school district is it might lead to a new middle school in five years. “I don’t know if it’s on the radar now,”...
NEWPORT, RI
Portsmouth Students Win Presidential Environmental Award

PORTSMOUTH STUDENTS WIN PRESIDENTIAL ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD, RAISING FUNDS TO ACCEPT AWARD IN WASHINGTON D.C. Portsmouth, RI – A group of Portsmouth students have been awarded The President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA), a prestigious national award which recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects developed by K-12 youth. Their winning project is the establishment of the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, a student-driven, community farm program where kids learn about sustainable agriculture with hands-on problem-solving experiences. Since 1971, the President of the United States has joined with EPA to recognize young people for protecting our nation’s air, water, land, and ecology.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Welcome to All

The first of three sidewalks bordering Equality Park have been painted as a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to the rainbow colors, black and brown blocks have been included to show inclusivity for all. The project and design was spearheaded by Newport Out. Newport’s Pride Festival weekend begins June 24 and will include a Pride Ride on Saturday, June 25 plus a Pride Market and Festival, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Great Friends Meeting House. For more information, visit newportpride.org.
NEWPORT, RI
Summer Meals for Children

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. Newport Public Schools in partnership with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture will provide free meals to children during the summer. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child under age 18 may come to eat.
NEWPORT, RI
Transportation Plan Prioritizes Pedestrians

City officials have been collecting feedback on a proposal to seasonally remove some on-street parking and close some streets in select parts of the city in order to accommodate pedestrians. It is part of an ongoing effort to gauge public opinion on multiple issues related to transportation, including the possibility...
NEWPORT, RI
City Plagued by IT Issues

Various Newport municipal meetings were cancelled during the week of June 20 due to IT issues. A technical glitch in the meeting recording systems is purportedly to blame. Meetings impacted included a special Newport Zoning Board meeting scheduled for June 20, an Historic District Commission meeting, set for June 21, and the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 22. Since these meetings could not be properly recorded, which is a legal requirement, they were postponed. There is no word as to when the IT issue will be resolved.
NEWPORT, RI
Middletown Council Stalls Short-Term Rental Permitting

An ordinance that would have required owners of short-term rental properties to go through a special use permitting process via the Middletown Zoning Board of Review was stalled by the Town Council during the June 20 meeting. Responding to requests from residents concerned with the continued proliferation of shortterm rental...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Newport Live Keeps Music Series Vibrant

What’s in a name? When Shakespeare posed that question, he obviously wasn’t referring to the re-branding of a music series. So, when the long-running Common Fence Music recently changed its name to Newport Live, many folks wondered if that signified a minor tweak or major surgery for the well-regarded series.
NEWPORT, RI
Pride Weekend Kick-off

Newport Pride is proud to announce the 5th Annual Newport Pride Weekend kick-off social! This special event will be held outside of the Saltwater Restaurant at Newport Harbor Hotel, 49 America’s Cup Ave., on Friday, June 24, from 6-9 pm. We invite you to stay for the weekend and join us for three days of exciting festivities around town. RSVP at Newportprideri.org/events.
NEWPORT, RI
Fifth Element Looks to Add Second Level

The Fifth Element is taking service and operations to another level, as the restaurant on Broadway recently announced plans to construct a second story with an additional kitchen and seating. Carpe Noctem Restaurant/Real Property LLC, which owns The Fifth Element, has submitted plans for the second story and a new...
NEWPORT, RI
‘Owner-occupied’ Measure Is Unfair

A basic tenet of any tax policy has three elements: (1) it raises the money the government needs; (2) it is easily administered and avoids opportunities for avoidance; and (3) it is fair to those who must pay it. House Bill 8182 does not meet the third criterion. It does...
NEWPORT, RI
Declare Candidacy by June 29

During the last 30 years of my residency in Portsmouth, my taxes have gone up every year but one. That year, a Republican council majority existed. What is it about Democrats that causes the cost of living to go up every year? I think I know: public employee expenses. If all your employees pay dues to a union management team, that team will figure out a way to get the taxpayers to ante up. I understand.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Virginia James Music at Waterfront Concerts

Kick Off Concert and back by popular demand Virginia James Music brings the finest in folk/pop and originals to the gazebo for the start of the Friday Night Concert Series, free at King Park, Wellington Ave, Newport from 5-7 p.m. Great for dates and families, bring folding chairs or blanket,...
NEWPORT, RI

