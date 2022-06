Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of Sony Pictures’ Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson. Also on board are Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim for director S.J. Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the screenplay, with Kerem Sanga also penning a previous draft. Sony had no comment. In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any...

NFL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO