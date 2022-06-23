ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Official: 8 more die as Haiti prisons lack food, water

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaEC3_0gK3eOCX00

An official said Thursday that at least eight inmates have died at an overcrowded prison in Haiti that ran out of food two months ago, adding to dozens of similar deaths this year as the country’s institutions crumble.

Hunger and oppressive heat contributed to the inmates’ deaths reported this week by the prison in the southwest city of Les Cayes, Ronald Richemond, the city’s government commissioner, told The Associated Press. He said the prison houses 833 inmates.

“Whoever can help should help immediately because the prisoners are in need," he said.

The United Nations Security Council released a report last week saying 54 prison deaths related to malnutrition were documented in Haiti between January and April alone in the country of more than 11 million people.

It urged Haiti’s government “to take the necessary measures to find a long-lasting solution to the prison food, water and medicine crisis.”

The country's severely overcrowded prison system has long struggled to provide food and water to inmates. It blames insufficient government funds and the problem has worsened in recent months, leading to a new rise in severe malnutrition and deaths.

By law, prisons in Haiti are required to provide inmates with water and two meals a day, which usually consist of porridge and a bowl of rice with fish or some type of meat.

But in recent months, inmates have been forced to rely solely on friends or family for food and water, and many times they are unable to visit because gang-related violence makes some areas impassable, said Michelle Karshan, co-founder of the nonprofit Health through Walls, which provides health care in Haiti’s prisons.

The nonprofit joined three other organizations this year to feed the roughly 11,000 inmates in Haiti’s 20 prisons for three months, helping at a time when the country was increasingly unstable following the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

But the situation has since deteriorated.

“These deaths are very painful,” she said. “The internal organs start to fail one by one. ... It’s a horrible thing to witness.”

Health through Walls has launched several programs to target the problem long term, including starting a garden at a prison in northern Haiti that produces spinach and other crops, along with a chicken coop and a fish farm.

“But that’s one prison,” Karshan said. “The bottom line is the prison system has to take responsibility. They can’t sit back. ... They’re the government.”

Les Cayes and other cities in Haiti’s southern region also have been affected by a spike in gang violence that has blocked the main roads leading out of Haiti’s capital, making it extremely difficult to distribute food and other supplies to the rest of the country, said Pierre Espérance, executive director of Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network.

In addition, a water pump that the Les Cayes prison relies on has long been broken, forcing relatives and friends of inmates to carry buckets of water from long distances, Richemond said.

Les Cayes, like surrounding cities, is also still struggling to recover from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southwest Haiti in August, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings.

Richemond said some of the prison cells were destroyed and have not been rebuilt, forcing authorities to cram even more people into a smaller space.

The cell occupancy rate in Haiti stands at more than 280% of capacity, with 83% of inmates stuck in pretrial detentions that in some cases can drag on for more than a decade before an initial court appearance, according to the U.N. Many prisoners take turns sleeping on the floor while others simply stand or try to make hammocks and attach them to cell windows, paying someone to keep their spot.

In January 2010, some 400 detainees at the prison in Les Cayes rioted to protest the worsening conditions. Authorities said police killed at least 12 inmates, and up to 40 others were wounded.

Espérance, with the National Human Rights Defense Network, blamed the current situation on the government and said officials need to impose rule of law.

“The situation is getting worse every day,” he said. “They can only fix the problem for one or two weeks. After that, the problem will continue. Today, it’s Les Cayes. Tomorrow, it could be somewhere else.”

———

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Comments / 2

Related
US News and World Report

Bangladesh Floods Leave 3.5 Million Children Needing Clean Water: UNICEF

LONDON (Reuters) - Fifteen children have drowned in flash floods that swept through Bangladesh with another 3.5 million urgently needing clean drinking water as the risk of waterborne diseases grows, UNICEF's country representative said on Friday. "That's a staggering number of children and an increase over the last couple of...
ENVIRONMENT
Miami Herald

Haiti is on the verge of collapse. Biden must give the island the attention it deserves | Opinion

At this month’s Summit of the Americas, nations rallied together in pursuit of a stronger, safer Western Hemisphere. But one neighbor — Haiti — is on the verge of total collapse. Unless the Biden administration acts soon, the nice words and declarations of the summit will be eclipsed by a humanitarian disaster less than a thousand miles from Florida’s shores.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

The treatment of Haitian migrants shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality “owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion.” Racism negatively affects the lives of Haitians at home and abroad. Yet Haitian migrants today are rarely deemed eligible for asylum. This requires us to think about racism and the treatment of refugees transnationally. Brazil-led UN peacekeeping operations and the outsourcing of U.S. immigration control to Latin America further...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
The Independent

Haiti mourns 11 women from fatal voyage near Puerto Rico

The caskets were rolled in one by one, lined up in front of friends and family who had no idea the 11 Haitian girls and women they were preparing to bury had decided to flee their country.They were teenagers, mothers, students, university graduates, all aboard a grossly overloaded boat that capsized last month in the open waters northwest of Puerto Rico. It was one of the deadliest voyages in the region in recent months. The boat was carrying an estimated 60 to 75 migrants, of which 11 were found dead, at least a dozen are still missing and 38...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Deaths Rise to 23 From Mass Attempt to Enter Spanish Enclave

MADRID (AP) — The number of people who were killed after they tried to scale a border fence between Morocco and a Spanish enclave in North Africa rose to 23 Saturday as human rights organizations in Spain and Morocco called on both countries to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Food#Haiti#Food Security#Food Day#The Associated Press
US News and World Report

U.S. Pressures El Salvador to Extradite Wanted MS-13 Leaders

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday asked authorities in El Salvador to "immediately" extradite leaders of the international criminal gang MS-13 to be put on trial in the United States. The request is the latest chapter in Washington's increasingly complicated relationship with the government of President...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

A roof over their head: Churches use tiny homes for homeless

Churches across the U.S. are tackling the big question of how to address homelessness in their communities with a small solution: tiny homes. On vacant plots near their parking lots and steepled sanctuaries, congregations are building everything from fixed and fully contained micro homes to petite, moveable cabins, and several other styles of small-footprint dwellings in between.
HOMELESS
International Business Times

Mexican President Under Pressure Over Priest Murders

The murders of two priests this week in Mexico have put President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the defensive over his government's failure to significantly reduce violent crime. Lopez Obrador hit back at his critics on Thursday, days after Javier Campos, 79, and Joaquin Mora, 81, were gunned down trying...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

Woman who had miscarriage on Malta trip can’t get abortion

ROME (AP) — A pregnant American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta will be airlifted to a Spanish island on Thursday for a procedure to prevent infection because Maltese law prohibits abortion under any circumstances, the woman’s partner said. Jay Weeldreyer told The Associated...
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Dengue fever cases up 54% in Bulacan, Philippines

Officials with the Bulacan Provincial Health Office (PHO) are reporting an increase in dengue fever cases during the first five+ months of 2022. According to the data, from January to June 11, 2022 was 2,737 or 54 percent higher compared to the same period last year. San Miguel (687 cases),...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

710K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy