ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yelp closes three US offices, says remote work is its future

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNpTo_0gK3eH1S00

Yelp is closing three of its U.S. offices after finding most of its employees prefer to work remotely.

In a blog post Thursday, Yelp Co-Founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said the company will close its offices in New York, Washington and Chicago on July 29. The online review and reservation company also plans to downsize its office in Phoenix.

The offices the company is closing were its most “consistently underutilized," with only about 2% of workspaces in use each week, Stoppelman said.

San Francisco-based Yelp announced a remote-first work model in February 2021. Stoppelman said Yelp has proven it can be successful with a remote workforce, noting that the company achieved record revenue of just over $1 billion in 2021.

“Yelp continues to experience the benefits of a remote workplace and it’s the clear path forward for us," Steppelman wrote in the blog post.

Stoppelman said internal surveys show 86% of Yelp workers prefer to work remotely all or most of the time, while 87% said that working remotely makes them more effective. Since the company began reopening its offices about nine months ago, only 1% of the company’s global workforce is coming into an office every day.

Stoppelman said the remote-first policy has also helped with recruiting.

“Our workforce was previously concentrated in the areas where we have offices, and now we have employees spread across every state in the U.S. and four countries,” Stoppelman wrote.

Yelp, which has 4,400 employees, said offices in San Francisco, London, Toronto and other locations will remain open for now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Amazon Has New Robots Joining Its Warehouse Workforce

While Amazon's Astro started hauling drinks from room to room in some homes this year, two new working robots will start hauling and sorting boxes at the company's warehouses in 2023. On Wednesday, Amazon gave a first look at Proteus and Cardinal, which the company says could reduce the risk of injury to warehouse' employees.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Netflix cuts around 300 jobs after losing subscribers

Netflix is cutting around 300 jobs today as part of a second round of layoffs. The company previously laid off around 150 employees and dozens of contractors in May. The layoffs impact “many different teams” and mostly workers in the US, though international roles are being cut as well, Netflix spokesperson Bao Nguyen said in a statement to The Verge. Variety first reported on the job cuts.
BUSINESS
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
New York State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Phoenix, IL
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Illinois Business
Motley Fool

Why Delta, United, and American Airlines Surged Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Delta (DAL 5.55%), United...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

This couple left the U.S. to travel full-time—and cut expenses by 50%: 'We've lived in London, Rome and Lisbon'

My wife and I love to travel. In the five years that we've been together, we've made many unforgettable memories during our trips abroad. But in July 2021, we took a Greek Isles cruise for my wife's 49th birthday that truly changed our lives. As we sat in our ocean view cabin, we talked about how we would spend our empty nest years. Our five children had all moved out of the house.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Stoppelman
Mashed

Why TikTok Lost It Over A Mexican Restaurant Karen

From the March Jack in the Box drive-thru incident in California to the IHOP straw scandal in Orlando (also in March), there's no shortage of so-called "Karens" making fools of themselves in public. A similar episode occurred in 2019 at the former Tampico Mexican Restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia, involving a woman who became upset after hearing the manager speaking to another employee in Spanish, per NBC News.
PARKERSBURG, WV
hypebeast.com

FedEx Will Start Taking Pictures of Delivered Packages

FedEx will soon take pictures of packages delivered to your doorstep for items that do not require a signature. In a press press release, FedEx’s chief customer officer Brie Carere stated that this service was frequently requested from e-commerce merchants and customers. Over the past years, package theft has increased, also known as “porch pirate,” costing businesses and consumers over $9 USD billion a year.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yelp#Working Remotely#Remote Work#San Francisco
Inc.com

As Inflation Sets In, Be Ready to Talk Money With Your Employees

Great bosses will be transparent about what, if any, adjustments in pay could be coming. Inflation isn't likely to abate anytime soon, so it may well be inevitable that your employees will ask about boosting compensation to keep up. Two-thirds (66 percent) of workers say inflation has outpaced salary gains...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
Essence

Home Buying Experts You Should Know When Making Your First Purchase

These top real estate agents are helping prospective buyers get the homes of their dreams. Buying a home for the first time can be an intense process if you’re not sure how to navigate it. This is very understandable since, for many of us, it is the most expensive commitment we’ll make in our lifetimes. The average first-time homebuyer down payment is about $8,000, which is 6% of the average first-time home price of $137,008.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Both of these stocks have impressive histories of growth but have dropped significantly in the downturn. Commercial real estate and e-commerce are both high-potential markets. These are two leaders in their respective industries, and both are worth a look for patient investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Deadline

Netflix Axes Another 300 Staff, Taking Total Layoffs To More Than 450

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has laid off an additional 300 employees. The news Thursday comes after Deadline revealed in May that redundancies were underway, with an initial 150 positions eliminated as a result of the slowdown in the company’s revenue growth. “Today we sadly let go of around 300 employees,” a Netflix spokeswoman told Deadline. “While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth. We are so grateful for everything they have done for Netflix and are working hard to support...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

710K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy