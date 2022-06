Veteran Reno news executive Brian Duggan has been named the new general manager of KUNR/KNCJ Public Media. Duggan has worked at the Reno Gazette Journal for over a decade, most recently serving as its executive editor since 2019. He previously held positions at the RGJ as data investigations editor, where he worked as a project manager, investigated local issues and developed the email newsletter “The Reno Memo.” He worked as a city reporter, where he reported on Reno City Hall, from 2011 to 2013. Prior to his time at the RGJ, Duggan worked for newspapers in Carson City, North Dakota and Arizona. He has taught journalism classes as an adjunct professor at the Reynolds School of Journalism.

