Since the crypto market crash, many investors have been keeping a close eye on the market, waiting for it to rise skywards again. When it feels like things can’t get any worse, Bitcoin’s (BTC) value slumped below $20,000 over the weekend. From its peak in 2020, when Bitcoin was worth $69,000, this is a woeful diminution. Still, sitting atop the pyramid of crypto, the value of BTC is held as a determiner of the health of the market.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO