Jasper, IN

UPDATE: Courthouse Square Infrastructure & Revitalization Project: Water Main

 5 days ago

Jasper- On Monday morning, June 27th from 6 am to 9 am, the City of Jasper...

Jasper City Hall, Street Departments closed on July 4th

Jasper- Jasper City Hall, Street Department and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, for Independence Day. Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, for Independence Day. Trash and regular recycling normally collected on Monday, July...
JASPER, IN
Road closure planned for State Road 56

Gibson Co.- The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 56 near Hazleton. Beginning on or around August 5th, SR 56 will close for culvert replacement. This closure will take place two miles east of Hazleton. During the closure crews will be replacing a culvert. Culvert replacement is expected to be completed within the week, depending on weather conditions.
HAZLETON, IN
DUBOIS COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RESIGNS

Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Becky Hickman resigns effective July 1, 2022. “Becky has spent the past year and half growing the chamber members by 90+ members, organizing a very successful Inaugural State of the Chamber, coordinating the Garden Gate Wine, Jazz, and Craft Beer Festival, launching Chamber Chat Podcast among many other networking events. She created an ambassador program, 5 Under 40 Celebration coming up in December along with many other initiatives.” said Amy Gehlhausen, Board President, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “We wish her all the best with her business. Businesses can contact me in the interim.”
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Blood Donations Needed

Dubois Co.- The American Red Cross is in need of Blood donations. Blood drives will be held July 5th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the St. Anthony Community Center as well as on July 7th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Jasper Fire Department. Both locations have appointments slots available.
JASPER, IN
Jasper, IN
Jasper, IN
Dubois County Trooper Awarded Jasper District “Trooper of the Year”

Jasper - The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony yesterday to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards. ISP employees were recognized for their service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Through his hard work...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
John Leo Walker, 75, of Loogootee

John Leo Walker, 75, of Loogootee, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1946, in Portersville, Indiana to the late George K. and Marie M. (Arvin) Walker. John was an Air Force veteran and served overseas during the Vietnam War. He went on...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Roman J. Hentrup, age 90 of Jasper

Roman J. Hentrup, age 90 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:05 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana. Roman was born in Celestine, Indiana on October 7, 1931 to Edward and Theresia (Thewes) Hentrup. He married Alice Englert on August 31, 1954 in St. Anthony Catholic Church.
JASPER, IN
Sylvester “Vestie” Nord, 95, of Ferdinand

Sylvester “Vestie” Nord, 95, of Ferdinand, passed away peacefully at Scenic Hills at the Monastery surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Vestie was born April 3, 1927 in Mariah Hill to Simon and Philomena (Seifert) Nord. He graduated from Dale High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1950. Vestie served as a Corporal in the Korean War where he was wounded in combat. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal with one star, and the United Nations Service Medal. Following his recovery from his injuries, he hitchhiked home from San Francisco, CA to marry his sweetheart, Alice Eckert on October 11, 1952. Alice and Vestie have been blessed with nearly 70 years of marriage. Together, they traveled to all 50 states, and several countries, including China and Germany. For many years, Vestie worked for Olinger Construction Company and retired from Nerco as a heavy equipment operator.
FERDINAND, IN
Jasper Reds Remain Unbeaten at Jerry Blemker Field in Vincennes

Vincennes - The Jasper Reds remained undefeated as they downed the Terre Haute Bears 10-3 Saturday at Jerry Blemker field in Vincennes. The game was tight until the bottom of the sixth. After the first two hitters were retired, Jasper Wildcat Ben Henke singled. Austin Simmers drew a walk before Reece Bauer drove home Henke. Clean up hitter Andrew Wallace delivered the big blow of the game as he hit a two-run homer, making the score 6-1 in favor the the Reds.
VINCENNES, IN

